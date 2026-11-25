The California Department of Justice delays its mandated report on missing and murdered Indigenous residents to winter, citing data challenges and spending $5 million set aside for the program.

The California Department of Justice has delayed the release of a critical report on missing and murdered Indigenous residents until this winter, despite an order issued in 2020. Janet Bill, director of the department's Office of Native American Affairs, previously informed an Assembly budget subcommittee in April that the study was in its final stages of internal review.

Seven months have passed since that April statement, and the document remains unpublished. In an unsigned statement sent via email, the Department of Justice confirmed the new timeline but provided no details regarding the specific content of the report or the reasons for the extended delay. This delay comes as the state grapples with the disproportionate violence facing Native communities and the complexities of jurisdiction on tribal lands.

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Funding Discrepancies and Unspent Grants

The state set aside $5 million in 2021 to fund this study and establish a tribal assistance program designed to help law enforcement agencies and tribal governments navigate overlapping jurisdiction on tribal lands. However, financial records indicate significant portions of this allocation remain unused. A document prepared for the same Assembly budget subcommittee showed that about $1.2 million of the $5 million allocation remained unspent as of February.

The Department of Justice did not disclose how the remaining funds were utilized or provide a breakdown of expenditures related to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Justice Program. The department's failure to account for these funds raises questions about the administrative efficiency of the initiative intended to address the crisis facing Indigenous families across California.

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Legislative Efforts and Vetoed Programs

This report is the third attempt in as many years to create a dedicated Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Justice Program within the department. The proposed program would have supported investigations, served as a liaison between families, tribal governments, and law enforcement, and required annual reporting to the Legislature. Governor Gavin Newsom previously vetoed legislation aimed at establishing this specific program.

In his veto message, Governor Newsom pointed to existing efforts, including the Feather Alert system for missing Indigenous people, arguing that the bill created a new, unfunded program that duplicated work already underway. He emphasized that while the intent was well-meaning, the legislation disregarded current resources and failed to provide necessary funding for the proposed expansion of services.

Data Barriers and Statistical Challenges

Part of the delay in completing the report stems from the very problem it was meant to measure: a severe lack of data on crimes in tribal jurisdictions. A 2024 Senate analysis noted that this data vacuum kept the Department of Justice from finalizing the report. The complexity of jurisdiction often leaves crimes unreported or poorly documented, making accurate statistics difficult to compile.

Isaac Bojorquez, a specialist in the Office of Native American Affairs, told a budget committee in March 2025 that the office has raised concerns about the lack of accurate statistical data. He stated that the office is actively collaborating on viable solutions to improve data collection. Official records offer little help, as tribal affiliation is not searchable in federal or state missing person databases, limiting the ability of advocates to track the scope of the crisis.

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Advocacy and External Data Reliance

Without an official state count, lawmakers and advocates frequently rely on outside data sources to highlight the severity of the issue. State officials often cite California ranking fifth in the nation for cases based on a 2018 study by the Seattle-based Urban Indian Health Institute, which analyzed 71 U.S. cities. This external data provides a baseline for understanding the scale of violence, even if state metrics are incomplete.

The Sovereign Bodies Institute, a Humboldt County nonprofit, also tracks these cases. A 2020 analysis by the group identified 165 missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people across the state since 1900. Their data indicates approximately 18 new cases occur annually, underscoring the urgent need for the comprehensive report that the Department of Justice has yet to deliver.