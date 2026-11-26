California's Department of Justice has delayed its critical report on missing and murdered Indigenous people, citing data gaps, while $1.2 million of allocated funds remains unspent.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Department of Justice has pushed back the release of a mandated study on missing and murdered Native Americans to winter, despite receiving $5 million in state funding four years ago. The delayed report, originally ordered by state legislators in 2020, is intended to quantify the crisis and recommend legislative changes to improve case reporting and investigation outcomes across tribal jurisdictions.

Report Delays and Unspent Funds

Janet Bill, director of the Department of Justice Office of Native American Affairs and chairwoman of the Picayune Rancheria of the Chukchansi Indians, previously told an Assembly budget subcommittee in April that the document was in its final stages of internal review. However, seven months later, the state has not released any findings. An unsigned statement from the Department of Justice now indicates the report will arrive this winter, though it provided no details on the specific causes of the delay or the status of the allocated budget.

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The state set aside $5 million in 2021 to fund both the study and a tribal assistance program designed to help law enforcement agencies navigate the complex overlapping jurisdiction on tribal lands. According to a document prepared for the same Assembly budget subcommittee, approximately $1.2 million of that allocation remained unspent as of February. The Department of Justice did not explain how the money was spent or why the financial execution lagged behind the research timeline.

Legislative Efforts and Political Opposition

The current push for a comprehensive report follows a legislative struggle to establish a permanent Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Justice Program within the department. This would have been the third attempt in as many years to create such a program, which would have supported investigations, served as a liaison between families and law enforcement, and required annual reporting to the Legislature.

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Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed the original bill creating the program, arguing that it duplicated existing efforts. In his veto message, Newsom pointed to the Feather Alert system for missing Indigenous people and other ongoing initiatives. He stated that the bill disregards these efforts and creates an unfunded program, emphasizing the need for sustained action rather than new bureaucratic structures. Newsom noted that this historic investment highlights the need for sustained action and California's continued commitment to confront the disproportionate violence facing Native communities.

Statistical Gaps and Data Challenges

Part of the difficulty in completing the report stems from the very problem it seeks to measure: a severe lack of accurate statistical data. A 2024 Senate analysis noted that a lack of data on crimes in tribal jurisdictions kept the Department of Justice from completing the report. The department described the work as a five-year effort, with a department official telling the Assembly Select Committee on Native American Affairs in January 2024 that the report was due in 2025.

Isaac Bojorquez, a specialist in the office, acknowledged the challenge to the budget committee in March 2025. He stated that the issue has raised concern about the lack of accurate statistical data and that the department is actively collaborating on viable solutions. The complexity is further compounded by the fact that tribal affiliation is not searchable in the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's records or the California version of the search tool.

Advocate Reliance on External Data

Without an official state count, lawmakers and advocates frequently rely on outside data to track the scope of the crisis. State officials often cite a 2018 study of 71 U.S. cities by the Seattle-based Urban Indian Health Institute, which ranked California fifth in the nation for the number of cases. Additionally, the Sovereign Bodies Institute, a Humboldt County nonprofit, tracks these cases independently.

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A 2020 analysis by the Sovereign Bodies Institute identified 165 missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people across the state since 1900. Their data shows about 18 new cases a year. Advocates argue that families often turn to social media and grassroots groups instead of police due to systemic failures. This reliance on non-governmental data underscores the urgency for the Department of Justice to finalize its report, which will contain recommendations on how law enforcement agencies across the state can better protect Indigenous communities.