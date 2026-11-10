California dieters will now need to show ID to buy weight loss pills

California is slamming the door on the “looksmaxxing” trend by making it illegal for minors to buy diet pills without a prescription.

” trend for those younger than 18 by making it illegal for minors to buy diet pills without a prescription. A bottle of Wegovy tablets sits with Ozempic and Wegovy injection pens on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Wegovy is used with a reduced-calorie diet and exerciseFoundayo weight loss oral pills from Eli Lilly rest on an instruction sheet in a photo illustration taken on Saturday, May 9, 2026The new bill prohibits “a person from selling, offering to sell, or giving away as either a retail or wholesome promotion” to anyone under 18 without a prescription. Violators will be liable for a civil penalty of “no more than $500 per violation.

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” “Kids are at a fragile developmental period where unsafe supplements can have far-ranging impacts on their lives and development… AB 2030 puts kids’ safety first by drawing a clear line in the sand that children’s health is not something companies can gamble with for a profit,”Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal speaks at the 60th anniversary celebration of Long Beach Transit in Long Beach, Calif. , Friday, March 31, 2023Lowenthal’s office says that AB 2030 comes as a response to the “looksmaxxing” trend which promotes individuals to look their absolute best at all times.

Popular influencer Clavicular has led the charge in the “looksmaxxing” community by encouraging young men to boost their attractiveness at all costs. He regularly tells his followers to “bonesmash” –– an act where people strike their own facial bones with hard objects to change their face shape –– and to “ascend.

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”Clavicular walks the runway at the 424 Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, Tuesday, June 23, 202619-year-old William Munro flew to Los Angeles to attend “Camp Looksmax” and now wants a $40,000 facial surgery to boost his looks, according to a report. A bottle of Wegovy tablets sits with Ozempic and Wegovy injection pens on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.

Wegovy is used with a reduced-calorie diet and exerciseFoundayo weight loss oral pills from Eli Lilly rest on an instruction sheet in a photo illustration taken on Saturday, May 9, 2026Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal speaks at the 60th anniversary celebration of Long Beach Transit in Long Beach, Calif. , Friday, March 31, 2023Clavicular walks the runway at the 424 Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, Tuesday, June 23, 2026