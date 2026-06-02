California Democrats Use Regional District to Sidestep Supermajority for $14 Billion Transit Tax

A proposed sales tax increase in the Bay Area would raise $14 billion for transit agencies, using a regional district to lower the voter approval threshold from two-thirds to a simple majority. Critics demand reforms before approving the bailout.

California Democrats have devised a novel method to increase taxes without facing the usual two-thirds voter approval requirement. By creating a regional taxing district that lumps together millions of residents across five Bay Area counties, they have effectively lowered the threshold for passing a massive $14 billion sales tax increase.

Supporters recently submitted approximately 306,000 signatures to place the measure on the ballot, far exceeding the 186,000 valid signatures needed. If passed, the tax would raise roughly $1 billion annually for 14 years to bail out struggling transit agencies, including BART, Muni, Caltrain, AC Transit, VTA, and SamTrans. The move bypasses the need for each county to vote individually, instead pooling them into a single voting bloc.

This strategy allows the tax to pass with a simple majority rather than the two-thirds supermajority that would be required if the taxing authority itself had placed the measure on the ballot. Proponents argue that the transit agencies are in dire need of rescue, with BART facing a $376 million deficit for fiscal year 2027. Fare revenue, which once covered nearly 70% of operating expenses, now covers only 22%.

The pandemic-induced shift to remote work has devastated ridership, and crime, disorder, and homelessness have further deterred passengers. Surveys show that 78% of riders would use the system more if it were cleaner and safer, yet agency efforts to address these issues have yielded limited results. Critics, however, question why taxpayers should foot the bill without assurances of reform.

They point out that Bay Area residents already endure some of the highest sales tax rates in the nation, and this increase would disproportionately burden the poor and middle class. The tax would apply to everyone, from billionaires to single mothers, with the cost spread imperceptibly across everyday purchases. Opponents argue that the transit agencies have failed to adapt to the new reality of permanent remote work, maintaining outdated spending levels instead of restructuring.

They demand specific commitments to workforce reforms, efficiency improvements, and spending cuts before committing $14 billion in taxpayer money. Without such reforms, they warn, the bailout would merely postpone an inevitable collapse rather than create a sustainable transit system. The measure now awaits voter approval, and the debate encapsulates a broader struggle over how to fund public services in a post-pandemic world





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Transit Tax Bay Area Sales Tax Increase BART Bailout California Politics

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