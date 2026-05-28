California Democrats shrug at their choices in packed race to replace Newsom

The crowded race for California governor still has no clear front-runner with only days left for voters to decide which two candidates to advance to the general election in November.

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Will it continue into hurricane season? Family identifies tow truck driver killed while repossessing vehicle at Jacksonville apartment complex‘They’re not going to be robbing more people’: Two men charged after food truck robbery spree ends in shootingFrom left to right, Antonio Villaraigosa, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Steve Hilton participate in a California gubernatorial debate hosted by CNN at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, Calif. Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

California gubernatorial candidate,Xavier Becerra, D-CA appears at a town hall meeting in Sacramento, Calif. , Monday, May 11, 2026. Tom Steyer speaks during a California gubernatorial debate hosted by CBS Bay Area and the San Francisco Examiner in San Francisco, Thursday, May 14, 2026.

Katie Porter raises her hand during a California gubernatorial debate hosted by CBS Bay Area and the San Francisco Examiner in San Francisco, Thursday, May 14, 2026. From left to right, Antonio Villaraigosa, Katie Porter, Tom Steyer and Steve Hilton participate in a California gubernatorial debate hosted by CNN at East Los Angeles College in Monterey Park, Calif. Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

– The packed race for California governor has left many Democrats in the state wrestling with who to vote for in the race's closing days. Though voting began in early May ahead of the June 2 primary, Democrats have been returning their ballots at a slower pace than normal after a chaotic campaign full of surprises. Unlike recent races for governor, there's been no clear frontrunner or political superstar .

“I’m kind of pinching my nose and voting this go-around rather than being excited,” said Colin Culver, a 21-year-old San Diego resident who ultimately voted for Tom Steyer, a billionaire hedge fund manager turned climate activist. , which places all candidates on a single ballot regardless of party. There are roughly 60 candidates vying to succeed termed-out Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

They include six major Democrats and just two prominent Republicans.that the two leading Republicans, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and conservative commentator Steve Hilton, could advance, locking out Democrats. That scenario has grown less likely after formerdropped out of the race after being accused of sexual assault, but the scandal further rattled anxious Democrats.

President Donald Trump endorsed Hilton in April, which may have coalesced GOP support behind him and decreased the odds of a Republican upset in a state that hasn’t had a Republican governor since 2011. But the fear among voters remains. Some Democrats are waiting to cast their ballots to see if one candidate breaks away from the pack in the final days, relying on polling to help make their decision.

Others have struggled to make up their minds, reluctantly choosing a candidate after being unimpressed with the field. Even Democrats who typically have a high turnout in primary elections — often older, white voters — have been slow to drop off their ballots, said Paul Mitchell, a Democratic strategist tracking ballot returns.

“My joke is: Call your Democratic parents and tell them to turn in their ballot,” he said. “They are holding onto the ballot because they have seen this kind of topsy-turvy governor’s race. They’re waiting to make sure they’re making the right choice. ” About 10% of the state's roughly 23 million voters had voted as of Wednesday, according to Mitchell's tracker.

That includes about 15% of Republicans, 10% of Democrats and 7% of voters registered with no or another party. That breakdown is unusual because Democrats in recent years have tended to vote early while many Republicans wait until Election Day. Former state attorney general and federal Health secretary Xavier Becerra and Steyer are among the top Democrats voters are weighing.

A poll conducted in mid-May by the Public Policy Institute of California found that Becerra and Hilton each have the support of about 2 in 10 likely California primary voters. Steyer, Bianco and former Congresswoman Katie Porter each drew the support of between 10% and 15% of likely voters in the survey. No other candidates were polling in double digits.

Support for Becerra has increased from only 5% in a PPIC poll conducted in late March and early April, when Swalwell was still in the race. Some voters aren't relying on the polls to make their choice. That includes San Francisco native Mary O’Neal, who voted for former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa because she liked his record leading the city from 2005 to 2013. Although he's been on the debate stages, he's failed to generate significant support.

Fresno native Alexa Duran, 22, a recent graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, said she’s leaning toward Becerra, despite her concerns about his refusal as attorney general to investigate the killing of a Latino man by an officer in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2020.

“I know he has tons of political experience, but I’m just not sure if he’s the right candidate,” Duran said. Amber Larson, 41, a judicial analyst for the state living in Chico, likes Ramsey Robinson, a socialist candidate. But casting her ballot for him would be a “waste” due to his slim odds, she said. She doesn't want to support a longtime politician — Becerra — and she's skeptical of billionaires — Steyer.

She planned to go with Steyer anyway because she likes his energy affordability plans and since he's one of the leading candidates. Associated Press journalists Jaimie Ding in Los Angeles and Terry Chea in San Francisco contributed to this report. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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Colin Culver Mary O'neal Alexa Duran Tom Steyer Politics Paul Mitchell Antonio Villaraigosa Steve Hilton Jerry Brown Arnold Schwarzenegger Donald Trump Ramsey Robinson Katie Porter Eric Swalwell Xavier Becerra Elections Gavin Newsom U.S. News Chad Bianco

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