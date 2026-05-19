California Democrats propose four-hour gun training requirement for buyers and stricter gun laws, facing opposition from Republicans

California Democrats, particularly California State Senator Robert Hertz, have proposed stricter gun laws, requiring four hours of live-fire training for gun buyers and stricter registration requirements for gun owners moving to the state. The bill, if signed into law, would add to the already restrictive firearms laws in California, which have one of the lowest per capita rates of gun ownership in the country. This proposal has faced opposition from gun rights organizations and Republican lawmakers who claim the additional requirements would infringe on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens.

Tom Nguyen, right, the founder of L.A. Progressive Shooters, is instructing Nikki Shrieves, 41, left, during a firearms education course at Burro Canyon Shooting Park in Azusa.

Lawmakers may have you set aside four hours — and bring ammo for the range. It’s the latest effort by California Democrats to add more restrictions on firearm ownership in a state that already has some of the strictest gun laws in the US. A bill advancing through the Legislature would require four hours of live-fire training and registration of firearms within 180 days





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