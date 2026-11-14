California Democrats plan to investigate Trump but leave a third impeachment off the table for now

Top California Democrats in Congress plan to investigate Trump, his administration and his family over policies and entanglements they allege heightened the nation's affordability crisis.

Then-Rep. Adam Schiff, when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced he would be the lead impeachment manager of the 2020 impeachment of President Trump. Schiff is now a U.S. senator; Pelosi is retiring.

California Democrats are poised to lead key congressional committees as their party takes control of Congress, putting them at the center of investigations into President Trump. They say scrutinizing alleged corruption by Trump, his administration and his family is directly tied to the affordability crisis that helped drive Democratic victories in the midterm election.

Also read Democrats Flip Over 400 State Legislative Districts That Voted for Trump in 2024

California Democrats, poised to play a prominent role in the next Congress, plan to use their newly won power to investigate President Trump over allegations that corruption, cronyism and self-dealing enriched the president, his family and his allies while housing, fuel and food costs skyrocketed for everyday Americans. The potential targets are wide-ranging, from immigration raids and the fatal shootings of protesters by federal agents to Trump’s ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein and billions of dollars in investment made by Middle Eastern countries allegedly seeking to influence U.S. foreign policy.

The war with Iran, which increased oil prices, the military operation in Venezuela and dizzying tariff policies are also expected to come under intense scrutiny. However, Democrats are notably focused on investigations, not the other “I-word” — impeachment.

“That’s not on my bingo card,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar , who is expected to become House Democratic whip.

“We’re focused on accountability, and we’re focused on holding people accountable, and that should be to follow the evidence wherever it leads ... but that’s not anything that House Democrats are discussing at this point. ”against Trump in 2020, said the priority is to alleviate the affordability crisis, but that the administration’s actions must be scrutinized for causing it.

Advertisement

“Our oversight agenda should be focused on corruption that has led to higher costs,” said Schiff, who has been making calls to colleagues about his desire to serve in leadership next year given his fundraising prowess, his visibility communicating the party’s priorities and his oversight experience, according to a source close to the senator. “Corruption involving the oil industry, allowing the oil industry to gouge consumers, corruption that is costing taxpayers by raising the cost of federal contracts because of kickbacks or sweetheart deals or contributions to ballrooms.

” Judicial appointments are also a priority for California’s two senators, who could review appointments to the federal courts across the nation as well as Supreme Court nominees if any of the nine justices retire in the next two years. Schiff, who lives in Burbank, serves alongside Sen. Alex Padilla of Porter Ranch on the Judiciary Committee.

Committee Democrats, Schiff said, would be able to block federal judicial appointments of “incompetent partisans … who have no business being on the bench, and in any other administration would have never been nominated. ” Schiff also hopes to pursue an enforceable code of ethics and term limits on the high court. Trump, who was acquitted by the Senate in two first-term impeachments, has relentlessly attacked Schiff, from mocking him as “Shifty Schiff” to ordering investigations into unfounded allegations that he committed mortgage fraud. Trump’s response to this new round of Democratic-led investigations is expected to be just as aggressive. On Monday, White House counsel Will Scharf sent Rep.

Robert Garcia , who is expected to chair the House’s chief investigative committee, a letter warning that he and his Democratic colleagues could face criminal scrutiny over their planned investigations. The White House counsel made the warning in a letter dated Monday to Rep. Robert Garcia of Long Beach, who is in line to lead the House oversight committee. Shortly after the election, Garcia made it clear that the incoming Democratic-led Congress will hold the Trump administration to account.

“Taking on the Trumps and their grift is taking on corruption, but it’s also going to lower your costs,” Garcia said. “Prices are up at the gas pump because of Trump’s corruption in Iran, because Trump is paying off oil companies in Venezuela while they’re making record profits. “While the Trumps get richer on their crypto schemes, the American public is struggling with gas and groceries. It’s all connected.

”“As the President has said, he’s willing to work with anyone to continue delivering victories for hardworking Americans,” spokesperson Lauren Bis said in an email.

“If Democrats choose to pursue sham investigations and radical left policies, they are choosing to work against the American people. ” “Because I promised that our incoming House Oversight majority will hold him accountable, investigate his administration’s abuses, and pull back the curtain on his corruption, he is trying to use the legal system as a weapon to stop us,” Garcia wrote in a fundraising email to supporters.

While some ballots are still being counted, Democrats had won 256 House seats to the Republicans’ 169, as of Friday, according to the Associated Press. In the Senate, Democrats and the two independents who caucus with them had secured 55 seats to the GOP’s 44. General election 2026 live results: Follow live results as Angelenos and Californians vote for Los Angeles mayor, state governor and other state, county and city races.

Advertisement

The Democratic gains in traditionally Republican states and congressional districts could be short-lived, however, if the incoming Congress is consumed by political revenge and fails to address voters’ economic concerns.

“Managing a very large caucus that represents America is going to be thrilling and important as we change America’s direction to focus on affordability and accountability,” said Rep. Ted Lieu , who is expected to lead the House Democratic caucus. The former prosecutor said he views an impeachment as akin to an indictment, which shouldn’t be pursued based on news reports but on witnesses’ testimony, documents and tangible evidence.

“After we do those investigations, then we can make a decision,” Lieu said. “I absolutely support investigating the corruption in the Trump administration, and then we can see where that leads. ” Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced the challenges of balancing the various wings of her party during Trump’s first term. She rebuffed liberal members’ initial calls for impeachment over allegations of administration obstruction into the investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Pelosi eventually supported impeachment after allegations surfaced that Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless the nation launched an investigation into the Biden family, and in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, riot and insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Barbara Boxer, who represented California in the U.S. Senate for 24 years, noted a similar phenomenon when Republicans impeached President Clinton while she was in office.

“To say that it sucked all the air out of the room is not even describing it,” Boxer said, adding that the attention over the proceedings sidelined policy actions that could have benefited the American people. This time, Boxer said, incoming Democrats will need to focus on common goals, even when they disagree. While she believes some members will place ideology ahead of pragmatism, the expected House speaker, Hakeem Jeffries , a moderate, has enough support to neutralize challenges from either wing of the party.

“Everyone under this big umbrella has to understand that they have to come to the center to stay out of those storms,” she said. “Because if they stay on their right and they stay on their left, they’re gonna lose in the next election.

”Seema Mehta is a veteran political writer for the Los Angeles Times covering national and state politics, currently writing about the 2026 gubernatorial contest and critical California congressional races that may determine control of the House in this year’s midterm election. Since starting at Los Angeles Times in 1998, she has covered multiple presidential, state and local races. In 2019, she completed a Knight-Wallace fellowship at the University of Michigan. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible.

His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime. It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

On this week’s episode of Boiling Point, Miranda Green speaks with Los Angeles Times climate reporter Hayley Smith about how AI bots are meddling in California’s clean energy policymaking.