California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia sent 12 letters on Wednesday demanding that current and former Trump administration officials and members of the president's family preserve documents for upcoming investigations.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 10: Ranking member Rep. Robert Garcia speaks to the media as Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates testifies during a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill on June 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The committee is continuing to hold closed-door interviews as part of their investigation into convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. California Democratic Rep.

Also read House Democrat warns a dozen Trump allies to save their records, calling it ‘just the beginning’

Robert Garcia sent 12 letters on Wednesday demanding that current and former Trump administration officials and members of the president's family preserve documents for upcoming investigations.to Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner, former U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle, White House chief of staff Stephen Miller, former White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, former Homeland Security adviser Corey Lewandowski, Attorney General Todd Blanche, and others. The Democrats' probes will focus on alleged Trump family profiteering that may threaten the public interest, corporate corruption, misconduct at the Department of Homeland Security, and the alleged cover-up of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“Oversight Democrats are fighting to put an end to this Administration’s self-dealing, misconduct, and abuse. These investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning,” Garcia said in a statement Wednesday. While Reitz does not have specific oversight of activities that occur in Washington, D.C.

Advertisement

, or the legislative branch, he wrote a letter to Garcia that accused him of going beyond his congressional oversight with his planned investigations into Trump and administration officials.

“Compulsory process is a power Congress has for oversight functions, and only for oversight functions. Abusive threats and public statements about the indiscriminate issuance of subpoenas, along with threats directed at prospective targets within the Administration make it abundantly clear that any forthcoming investigative processes will be deployed to harass and aggrandize, rather than to advance any legitimate legislative end,” Scharf wrote.

"Beyond being inconsistent with the clear, well-recognized constitutional limitations on your investigative functions, threats to executive branch officials designed to deter them from public service, or process designed merely to abuse or instill fear in the recipient may cross the line into blatant criminality. And issuing unlawful subpoenas with the intention of depriving citizens of their constitutional rights and privileges may warrant further investigation.

" Scharf also quoted Democratic lawmakers who have threatened investigations and "have asserted that they will issue subpoenas to harass, threaten, and deter dedicated members of the Administration from further service. " On Election Day, as results showed Democrats would take control of Congress next year, Garcia warned administration officials to “lawyer up. ” The Democratic congressman responded to Scharf’s letter, saying they were following the law with their investigations.

Advertisement

“It appears Donald Trump has something to hide. Let’s be clear: Congress’ authority comes from Article I of the Constitution, not from the permission of the White House. Congress has wide latitude to conduct investigations and oversight, an authority inherent in the power to legislate,” Garcia said in a statement.

A Pierce County judge set bail at $1 million Tuesday for a 20-year-old man accused of killing another man in a crash while driving drunk and speeding more than 100 miles per hour. The teen accused of shooting and killing his parents and three siblings in Fall City entered a plea of not guilty after his case was moved to adult court.

Amazing video captured by marine mammal responders shows a humpback whale being freed from fishing gear in which it was entangled. Ballard school’s 49 students prompt questions as Seattle weighs consolidation With Seattle Public Schools weighing school mergers amid declining enrollment, one Ballard option school is drawing attention for how few students are filling its building.