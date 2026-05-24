California Daily: Leak or Explosion Puts 40,000 Residents Evacuated in Garden Grove

A leak or explosion at a GKN Aerospace facility in Orange County threatens several nearby buildings. Over 40,000 residents have been evacuated, and the tanks contain toxic chemicals that could ignite.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Orange County over a massive chemical tank that is poised 'spill or explode.

' More than 40,000 residents were evacuated on Saturday after emergency crews failed to neutralize the 34,000-gallon tank at a GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove. The tank contains highly volatile methyl methacrylate (MMA) which officials fear could leak out or explode, possibly triggering a toxic chain reaction in other nearby containers.

A state of emergency has been declared by California Governor Gavin Newsom in Orange County due to a massive chemical tank that poses a threat of 'spill or explode.

' Over 40,000 residents have been evacuated from Orange County, California, as emergency crews labored in vain to stabilize the situation. Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Craig Covey warned during a tense emergency briefing that the tank was in the 'biggest crisis' and that a damaged valve made it impossible to safely remove or neutralize the toxic chemicals inside. Officials are working round-the-clock to try and mitigate the threat and hope that it can be secured.

The status of residents being allowed back into their evacuated homes remains unclear





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Chemical Tank Evacuation Garden Grove Methyl Methacrylate Toxic Unite Explosions

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