California dad stabs wife to death in front of their kids five months after being bailed over DV charge: DA

The father of the children, 40-year-old Thomas John Iovenitti, has been charged with murdering his wife, just five months after he was arrested in connection with another alleged domestic violence …

fundraiser organized by Jennifer Curry aims to raise $100,000 to support the children, with nearly $70,000 already donated as of Sunday late afternoon.

“The family unit is working tirelessly together to give them a stable home, counseling, and routines that feel normal again,” Curry states in the fundraiser. The tragedy unfolded around 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 23, when Concord police received a report of a disturbance involving an armed man and a woman at a residence on Panoramic Drive. Officers arrived and attempted to make contact with those inside, but nobody answered.

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Police eventually forced their way into the house, where they discovered both adults suffering from apparent stab wounds. Despite efforts to save her, Alisha was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Prosecutors have since charged Thomas Iovenitti with murder and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

But the deadly encounter came months after authorities had already accused him of violence against his wife. GoFundMe According to prosecutors, Iovenitti was initially charged following a May 9 incident involving allegations of assault with a deadly weapon, assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, corporal injury to a spouse and false imprisonment. At a May 19 court hearing, a judge set his bail at just $1,000 despite objections from the District Attorney’s Office.

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The judge also ordered Iovenitti to stay away from his wife and prohibited him from returning to the family home. In addition to the murder charge, prosecutors have filed felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury to a spouse in connection with the May incident. Iovenitti also faces five misdemeanor counts, including violating a court order and four counts of child endangerment.

He is being held without bail at the Martinez Detention Facility and was scheduled to be arraigned in late October. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 29 years to life in state prison. Alisha’s daughter enjoys art and music, while one of her sons loves baseball and football. Her other son is an enthusiastic soccer and baseball player known for his mischievous personality.

“Alisha filled their lives with sports, friends, and community. We want to protect that for them,” the fundraiser states. The GoFundMe describes Alisha Iovenetti as a mom who filled the lives of her children with several activities. The money raised is expected to help cover housing, food, clothing, medical care, counseling and transportation, as well as establish a fund for the children’s future education.

The fundraiser also states that their parents’ savings have been depleted, leaving the children without a financial safety net. Donations will be managed by a trustee for their benefit.

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“All funds raised, after payment processing fees, will be used for their care and future,” the GoFundMe states. California Post News