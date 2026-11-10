California county supervisor candidate leads race two months after he died

He leads with 57 percent of the vote to his challenger’s 43 percent.

A Northern California candidate for county supervisor is leading the race despite passing away two months before the election. , with another 340 “left to cure” — meaning the ballots either lacked a signature or didn’t match the ones the county had on file,“Bruce recently passed away unexpectedly after succumbing to injuries sustained from a fall while campaigning door-to-door,” the message read.

“Bruce was on a mission to bring real leadership to District 5 ensuring your hard earned tax dollars are not wasted. “Bruce was beloved by many. His passing has been met with an overwhelming outpouring of sympathy for the loss to his family, community, co-workers and organizations he supported through tireless dedication over the years.

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” If Giudici ends up winning the election, a replacement candidate will be chosen to fill the spot by California’s governor-elect, Xavier Becerra, according to the campaign.

“If Bruce is elected, when the current Supervisor’s term ends in January, the vacancy will be temporarily filled by appointment of an interim Supervisor by the newly elected Governor to serve until an election can be held to elect a new Supervisor,” a message on his website read. Carrie Biggs-Adams, a volunteer with the campaign, said it was a “very complicated decision” and “emotional one” to keep campaigning for him.

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“We just really appreciate the people who trusted us that a good person would come forward and be a better alternative as their district five supervisor,” Biggs-Adams told KCRA. “And we appreciate their support and their trust and now will help make sure somebody good is selected. ”“I feel it’s important to follow Bruce’s mission to have an ethical and qualified representative for District 5, that’s why I’m voting for Bruce Giudici,” one supporter wrote.

Supporters of the late Calaveras County supervisor candidate Bruce Giudici decided they wanted to “finish his mission. ”