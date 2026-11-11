California Mental Health Law SB 43 Fails to Spike Conservatorships Despite Expanding Involuntary Treatment Criteria

Data from 19 California counties reveals that SB 43 has not significantly increased involuntary mental health conservatorships since its implementation in early 2026.

Statewide analysis reveals that California's Senate Bill 43 has produced negligible growth in involuntary mental health conservatorships, contradicting early predictions of a surge in court-ordered treatment. Data obtained by CalMatters from the state's most populous counties shows that the number of individuals under one-year mental health conservatorships has remained largely stagnant or even declined in many jurisdictions since the new legislation took effect.

Toni Navarro, director of behavioral health for Santa Barbara County, explicitly stated the impact was not as significant as anticipated. Navarro noted that conservatorship numbers in her jurisdiction actually dropped by one percent since the law became active in July 2025. This decline stands in stark contrast to the expectations of proponents who hoped the expanded criteria would compel immediate and widespread intervention for those suffering from severe crises.

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The legislation sought to amend the Lanterman-Petris-Short Act by redefining grave disability to include those unable to provide for their safety or medical care, as well as individuals incapacitated by severe substance use disorders. However, implementation has been hampered by structural mismatches. Orange County Health Care Agency Director Veronica Kelley highlighted that addiction treatment does not fit neatly into the existing mental health conservatorship framework, as short-term holds often allow substance-dependent individuals to regain capacity once drugs wear off.

Despite the lack of dramatic increases in long-term conservatorships, the law has facilitated better integrated care for some patients. Kelley reported a two percent increase in conservatorship cases in Orange County since January. She emphasized that the statute has enabled better addiction treatment for individuals already on involuntary holds, highlighting benefits that extend beyond simple headcounts and encourage collaboration between separate mental health and addiction departments.

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Families who championed the measure hoped it would finally compel treatment for loved ones, a hope underscored by the tragedy of Annis Pereyra. Her son, Joaquin Anthony Tony Pereyra, was killed by Walnut Creek police in February 2026 during a mental health crisis. Pereyra argued that the new law could have saved his life by allowing authorities to compel him to take antipsychotic medication that had previously helped him manage his schizophrenia.

Pereyra's story illustrates the systemic frustrations driving support for SB 43. She stated that her son's needs were ignored at every turn and that he was not placed on the medication that had saved him from the horrors of his illness. Her advocacy has intensified following the death, with community vigils in Contra Costa County expressing deep frustration over the gaps in the current mental health safety net.

Conversely, disability rights advocates continue to warn that involuntary treatment can traumatize individuals by forcibly medicating them and removing their right to make decisions about their own care. Samuel Jain, a senior policy attorney at Disability Rights California, cautioned that it is too soon to fully measure the impact, anticipating that more people may be forced into involuntary treatment once additional facility capacity is built.

The data collection effort requested point-in-time comparisons from the state's twenty-five most populous counties. Nineteen counties provided data, with most reporting current conservatorship figures from September 2026. Two counties provided data from June and one from October, ensuring a representative snapshot of the law's early impact across diverse geographic and demographic areas.

Among the nineteen counties that provided data, twelve reported increases of less than five percent or decreases in their one-year conservatorship caseloads. On average, counties saw an increase of less than six percent, with the overall number of cases in the analyzed counties increasing by only four percent. Only three counties reported using the new law to conserve individuals solely because of a substance use disorder, totaling just six people.

While long-term conservatorships remained static, some counties saw spikes in short-term 72-hour psychiatric holds. San Mateo County reported a more than twenty-five percent increase in these short-term holds in the six months after the law took effect. Los Angeles County wrote more than five hundred holds for severe substance use disorder between January and June 2026, though these holds often result in a cycle of hospitalization and release rather than lasting treatment.

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San Francisco attributed a seven percent increase in conservatorship cases at least in part to the new law, strengthening its ability to help those at risk of fatal overdoses. Sonoma County, however, saw cases decrease slightly despite expecting an influx of twenty to thirty new cases. Staff reported frustration when courts rejected petitions based on personal safety risks, indicating that judicial interpretation of the new criteria remains uneven.

Former Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman, the author of the legislation, did not respond to interview requests. Co-author Senator Roger Niello expressed concern that societal reluctance to overrule civil rights and a lack of funding are jeopardizing the law's effectiveness. He stressed that without increased capacity for treatment, the passage of time alone will not demonstrate success.

The limited initial impact may also stem from systemic factors such as improving voluntary mental health services. Some counties reported that concurrent improvements in voluntary care led more individuals to seek help willingly, reducing the need for involuntary intervention. This shift toward voluntary engagement is widely considered a positive outcome for patient autonomy and trust in the healthcare system.

Experts suggest that the way the law was structured contributed to its limited initial impact. The legislation attempted to integrate addiction treatment into the existing mental health framework, which critics argue is not a suitable fit for addressing complex substance use disorders. Leaders of already overcrowded hospital emergency rooms and psychiatric facilities had braced for a large influx of new patients, but those predictions did not come to fruition.

As the state continues to monitor the effects of SB 43, health officials remain focused on the nuanced benefits of the legislation. While the immediate goal of moving everyone into conservatorships has not been achieved, the law has created opportunities for more comprehensive treatment plans that address co-occurring mental illness and addiction. Data collection efforts will continue to track these trends to better understand the long-term efficacy of the reformed legal framework.