California congressional candidate Mai Vang has faced criticism for refusing to take part in the Pledge of Allegiance, which has raised concerns among some constituents in her district. Vang's actions have been seen as disrespectful to veterans and their families, and her approach to public safety has also been criticized.

Millions of Americans will spend Memorial Day weekend honoring those who died while serving in the US military — but California congressional candidate Mai Vang likely will not be one of them.

Mai Vang, in the center wearing pink, turns her back on the flag during the Pledge of Allegiance in a March 2026 meeting. Vang, who is attempting to unseat longtime Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui in the June primary election, is currently polling neck-and-neck with the incumbent and slightly ahead of Republican Zachariah Wooden.

But the potential of an anti-American congressmember isn’t sitting right with some constituents in the state’s recently redrawn 7th congressional district, which added more conservative pockets like Lodi, Placerville and El Dorado Hills to a electoral map that already included parts of Sacramento and Elk Grove. David Cushman, chair of the San Joaquin Republican Party, said that Vang is attempting to mold herself in the image of theVang, far right, refuses to look at the flag and cite the Pledge of Allegiance in a July 2025 meeting.

‘She’s trying to be the AOC of the Central Valley, but this is not the same district as AOC’s or even Nancy Pelosi’s district. ’ Vang, the daughter of Hmong refugees, has had several notable incidents in which she refused to take part in the Pledge — from a Veterans Day ceremony last year to district meetings on Jan. 22 and March 26, as well as a Sacramento City Council meeting on July 1, 2025.

Steve Maviglio, a Democratic political consultant in Sacramento, called Vang’s actions ‘completely disrespectful to veterans and their families. ’ ‘It’s ‘Patriotism 101,’ you say the Pledge of Allegiance even if you don’t agree with everything,’ Maviglio said.

Vang, who did not respond to the Post’s request for comment, even celebrated her refusal to cite the Pledge of Allegiance in ‘As much as I love this country, I use that moment to ground myself — to center our communities and remind myself of the injustices and harm that continue to affect so many, both locally and across the globe, under this nation’s influence. ’ ‘We must not tune out — they want us to become numb to the realities we see in the news — it’s part of the plan to keep us complacent.

But instead, we resist. We surround ourselves with loved ones, take time to rest, remain vigilant, and stay steadfast in the fight for equity, justice & humanity. ’ What has further enraged some of Vang’s critics is the contrast in her family’s path to the US — with the assistance of the US military — compared to the way Matsui’s family was treated. Rep.

Matsui, 81, was born in an internment camp during World War II after the federal government forced her family and many Japanese Americans into detention facilities. Amy Gardner, a community organizer who founded Midtown-East Sac Advocates, called Vang’s actions during the Pledge ‘infuriating’ while also criticizing the councilmember’s approach to public safety.

Vang repeatedly opposed Sacramento city budgets over disagreements about police spending, including voting against multiple budgets between 2021 and 2025, according to the ‘I think she’s actively trying to take money away from the police department and law enforcement across the board. ’ Corrin Rankin, chairwoman of the California Republican Party, said the controversy over Vang’s refusal to take part in something as fundamental as the Pledge speaks to broader problems inside the Democratic Party.

‘Too much contempt for law enforcement, too little respect for our country, and no understanding of what Californians value,’ Rankin said. ‘Voters want leaders who respect the police and honor our flag. When a candidate cannot meet that basic test, it tells voters everything they need to know.

’ Wooden, a first-time candidate who hails from San Joaquin County, appears to be within shouting distance of finishing in the top two, which would allow him to advance to the November runoff.

‘To hear that somebody wants to be a sitting member of US Congress and appears to be disinterested in the major symbols of American pride and what it means to be an American, it’s not just disappointing — it’s malicious,’ he said





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Mai Vang California Congressional Candidate Pledge Of Allegiance Refusal To Take Part Veterans Day Ceremony Sacramento City Council Meeting Democratic Party Republican Party Contrast In Family's Path To US Public Safety Pledge Of Allegiance Controversy California Congressional District Republican Zachariah Wooden Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui San Joaquin County Sacramento City Council Veterans Japanese Americans Internment Camp World War II Federal Government Amy Gardner Corrin Rankin David Cushman Steve Maviglio Zachariah Wooden Mai Vang California Congressional Candidate Pledge Of Allegiance Refusal To Take Part Veterans Day Ceremony Sacramento City Council Meeting Democratic Party Republican Party Contrast In Family's Path To US Public Safety Pledge Of Allegiance Controversy California Congressional District Republican Zachariah Wooden Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui San Joaquin County Sacramento City Council Veterans Japanese Americans Internment Camp World War II Federal Government Amy Gardner Corrin Rankin David Cushman Steve Maviglio Zachariah Wooden

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