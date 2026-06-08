California Community Rocked by Suspected Murder-Suicide of Father and 10-Year-Old Twin Sons

A California community is in shock after a father and his 10-year-old twin sons were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide. The incident occurred in Canoga Park, about 25 minutes outside Los Angeles, on Sunday around 7.15pm. The father is believed to be the suspected gunman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). The investigation into their deaths remains ongoing.

A California community has been rocked after a father and his 10-year-old twin sons were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide, police said. An unidentified man shot his sons inside a home in Canoga Park, about 25 minutes outside Los Angeles , on Sunday around 7.15pm before turning the gun on himself, authorities said.

Their deaths are believed to be the result of a murder-suicide, and the father is the suspected gunman, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). A devastated woman was seen crying uncontrollably as a man consoled her just outside the property in footage captured by ABC7. She has not been identified. Other heartbroken family members and friends stood in silence, trying to process what happened.

'That's just really sad. Two little kids and a dad. That's a family. Nobody deserved that,' an unnamed woman at the scene told the outlet.

Authorities spent hours at the scene collecting evidence from inside and outside the home, which sits directly across the street from Lanark Park, a family-friendly park. While many of the people at the scene knew the family, complete strangers also showed up to pay their respects.

A woman cries outside the home where an unidentified man and his children were found deceased in Canoga Park, California, in a suspected murder-suicide Their deaths are believed to be the result of a murder-suicide, and the father is the suspected gunman, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

'I felt like, even though we might not see their family, we thought that they needed some prayer and some thought, because like, I don't know, I know me personally, whether I know them or not, I would want to pray for someone's healing and just overall as a person, because that's really sad and I don't wish that upon anybody,' the same woman told the outlet. Another local, CC Pelkey, told KTLA5: 'My heart is breaking for this family because this is tragic.

This should never happen to anybody.

'The kids never had a chance to have a life, and I don't know why the father, if he did have issues, couldn't have gotten help. Why? To take his children's lives and his own life. It's just, there are no words right now.

' The investigation into their deaths remains ongoing, the LAPD told the Daily Mail. It comes just weeks after another LA family lost their lives in a murder-suicide that is believed to have been carried out by a mother. Marine Basmajian, 29, shot and killed her husband, Khajag Basmajian, 31, and their two young children, Alec and Ella, before turning the gun on herself around 8pm PT on May 27, authorities said.

Officers rushed to the family's $833,000 home in North Hills after multiple reports of a shooting came in. Other heartbroken family members and friends stood in silence, trying to process what happened The investigation into their deaths remains ongoing, the LAPD told the Daily Mail It remains unclear what sparked the deadly incident, but a neighbor suggested it might have been due to postpartum depression.

'It's so depressing, it's so devastating for everyone. Postpartum is real,' Karen Banuelos told the Los Angeles Times, referring to Marine having her second child just days before.

'To get possessed to do that? It's just, there's no words,' she added. Breaking news... updates to follow





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