California Coastal Commission's Unprecedented Appeals Process Sparks Controversy in Cambria Development Dispute

A San Luis Obispo court ruling sided with two families seeking to build retirement homes in Cambria, overturning the California Coastal Commission's denial of building permits. The case highlights the commission's internal appeals process, which critics argue gives commissioners undue power to overturn local approvals.

A San Luis Obispo district court judge has shifted the landscape in a six-year-old dispute between the California Coastal Commission and two families seeking to build retirement homes in Cambria. The Commission denied building permits to Ralph Bookout, 85, of Visalia, and Alireza Hadian, 65, of Granada Hills, in 2021. They subsequently filed a lawsuit, and in December 2022, San Luis Obispo District Court Judge Michael Kelly ruled that the commission's decision was 'simply wrong.

' This ruling overturned a previous decision made by the commission 26 years earlier.Cambria's water scarcity has historically deterred some home builders due to insufficient water supply. Individuals seeking to build face stringent water requirements that restrict new development to available water sources, unless there's a guarantee that additional water withdrawal won't harm riparian/wetland habitats. However, Bookout and Hadian were exempt from these limitations, according to Bookout. The men purchased the property with the understanding that they would obtain building permits. Judge Kelly's ruling explained that, 'The Commission accepted CCSD’s classification of ‘Existing Commitments’ as part of ‘available water supplies’ and exempted them from the restrictions imposed by the modifications to the NCAP for new development.' Bookout and Hadian acquired the land with pre-existing water rights established years prior as 'existing commitments.' 'We bought these lots from the Leimart Company because the water rights were secured through binding contracts dating back to 1969,' Hadian stated. 'I heard water was an issue, so I bought lots that already had water installed.' In 1969, the Walter Leimert Company, a California developer, paid $25,000—almost $188,000 in today's currency—to secure water rights for Tract 1804 in Cambria. The Leimert Company submitted plans in 1995 to subdivide the tract into 18 lots. The Coastal Commission initially objected. However, commission staff uncovered a crucial detail: the tract's water and sewer lines predated the California Coastal Act itself. California Coastal Commission Assistant Director David Loomis issued a legally binding ruling: 'The CCSD’s water and sewer lines and boundary pre-date the LCP,' he wrote. These parcels couldn't be considered 'new development' under regulations that didn't exist when their infrastructure was built. The Leimert Company filed a lawsuit three years later in 1998 when the Cambria Community Services District attempted to place the lots on a water waiting list. The company held a strong position because the California Coastal Commission had already determined that their purchase seven years before the Coastal Act's passage protected them from such regulations. The commission and Leimert Company reached a settlement.As part of the agreement, the Leimert Company dedicated 342 acres—90% of the land—as permanent open space to protect Monterey pines. It also required water meters to be installed on all eighteen lots by 2001. Between 2001 and 2019, ten homes were built on the tract without any controversy. Bookout and Hadian meticulously followed every rule, secured proper water rights, and obtained county approval—just as their neighbors had done previously. 'We researched everything meticulously before buying. The lots were advertised and sold with existing water rights. The deal was they had existing meters and we could just hook up and build. Research at the time proved this to be true,' Hadian explained. In 2019, Hadian and Bookout applied for coastal development permits to construct their homes. San Luis Obispo County approved the permits as anticipated. However, the California Coastal Commission reversed the local approvals. The commission possesses a powerful tool—an internal appeals process allowing commissioners to challenge and potentially overturn locally approved permits. It's a procedure used with surgical precision—and controversial intent. According to the Pacific Legal Foundation, the commission identifies 'substantial issues' to trigger a de novo hearing in 97% of its own appeals, compared to 40% of appeals filed by external parties. 'It is a system where the commissioners are able to make the appeal and then judge its merit,' said Jeff McCoy, Senior Attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation. In this case, the commission even raised concerns about Monterey pines during the appeals process—an issue that hadn't been mentioned in any appeals filed with the commission. This move seemed particularly striking given that the original settlement had preserved 90% of Tract 1804 specifically to protect these pines. (An upcoming article will delve into the intricate workings of this unprecedented appeals process that challenges local planning and individual property rights.





