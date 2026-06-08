California Coast Road Trip: Best Hilton Properties to Stay Along the Way

Planning a California coast road trip? Consider booking a stay with Hilton's portfolio of properties along the way. From a city hotel in San Francisco to a full-service beach resort in Santa Barbara, a Los Angeles-area hotel close to Santa Monica Pier, and a choice of resort, waterfront or downtown properties in San Diego, Hilton's California portfolio makes the logistics easier. Travelers can book the whole route within one hotel ecosystem while still switching up the experience from stop to stop.

If you're planning a California coast road trip, consider booking a stay with Hilton's portfolio of properties along the way. From a city hotel in San Francisco to a full-service beach resort in Santa Barbara , a Los Angeles -area hotel close to Santa Monica Pier, and a choice of resort, waterfront or downtown properties in San Diego , Hilton's California portfolio makes the logistics easier.

Travelers can book the whole route within one hotel ecosystem while still switching up the experience from stop to stop. One of the most convenient perks for a multi-stop road trip is Hilton Honors, their free-to-join loyalty and rewards program. Members can earn points toward free nights, access member-only rates and use amenities like Digital Check-In, room selection, Digital Key and free Wi-Fi when booking directly.

For longer trips, the perks can add up quickly: Hilton Honors members booking eligible standard room reward stays can receive every fifth night free, while elite members unlock additional benefits such as space-available upgrades and food-and-beverage credits at many brands. Planning a road trip along the California coast? Check out the best Hilton properties to stay along the way.

For travelers beginning the drive in San Francisco, Hilton San Francisco Union Square is a practical first stop: central, large-scale and built for guests who want easy access to the city before hitting the road. The hotel sits just blocks from Union Square shopping, theaters and the cable car turnaround, making it well-positioned for a one- or two-night launch point before heading south. The property's biggest calling card is its height.

Hilton bills it as having some of the highest guestrooms in San Francisco, with select rooms offering private balconies and skyline views. Room categories include standard king and queen accommodations, deluxe rooms, oversized rooms with three double beds, balcony skyline-view rooms, junior suites, one-bedroom suites and larger parlor-style suites that work well for families or groups starting a longer itinerary.

The hotel's higher-floor options are the ones to book for the full city effect, especially the Skyline View rooms on floors 20 through 44 or the Skyline Junior Suites, which add extra space, a sleeper sofa, wet bar and city views. Amenities are equally geared toward travelers who want convenience before a long drive.

The hotel has an outdoor heated pool and hot tub on the 16th floor of Tower 3, a fitness center, EV charging, concierge service, connecting rooms and on-site dining. Cityscape Sky Bar, located 46 stories above Union Square, offers 360-degree views of the city, making it an easy first-night cocktail stop before the road-trip portion officially begins.

The Monterey stop is where the trip starts to feel unmistakably coastal, and Embassy Suites by Hilton Monterey Bay Seaside is especially useful for families or travelers who want more space without overcomplicating the itinerary. The all-suite hotel is located in Seaside, two blocks from Seaside State Beach and about 10 minutes from the Monterey Bay Aquarium and Cannery Row. As with many Embassy Suites properties, the main advantage is built into the room format.

The hotel offers two-room suites, giving guests a separate living area and bedroom - a major plus after several hours in the car or for anyone traveling with kids. Some rooms offer bay views, and every stay includes free made-to-order breakfast and a complimentary evening reception, which helps keep the day's logistics simple before or after exploring Monterey. On-property amenities include an indoor pool, fitness center with a Peloton bike, on-site restaurant, room service and pet-friendly rooms





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