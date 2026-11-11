California city hit with shocking utility rate hike proposal: ‘A slap in the face to us’

The proposed increase would amount to an average 8.6% jump in combined electricity and gas bills, or about $22.48 a month.

that would tack nearly $270 a year onto the average household’s energy bills — as the utility seeks to rake in billions more over the next four years.

The utility is asking California regulators for permission to collect an additional $280 million in 2028 compared with its expected 2027 revenue, bringing its requested take to $3.8 billion that year. The proposed increase would amount to an average 8.6% jump in combined electricity and gas bills, or about $22.48 a month, starting in 2028. And that’s just the beginning — SDG&E wants to keep increasing its revenue through 2031, adding up to another $1.07 billion over four years.

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Sean Elo-Rivera speaks at a public meeting in Santee, California, regarding SDG&E’s proposed 8.6% rate hike.at a California Public Utilities Commission public meeting in Santee, where a packed City Council chamber heard from customers and opponents who blasted the utility over affordability and its profits. Some speakers accused the company of corporate greed, pointing to its reported earnings as households continue to grapple with steep energy costs.

“We pay some of the highest rates in the nation,” said Tyler Andre, of SanDiego350, pointing to the utility’s reported $862 million in profit for the first nine months of 2026. “SDG&E just reported record profits for quarter three and are expected to break a billion dollars this year for the first time,” he continued, met with booing from the crowd.

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Other customers took aim at the prospect of paying even more for a service they say is already becoming unaffordable. Pastor Rashad Burden speaks at a public meeting in Santee, Calif. , regarding SDG&E’s proposed 8.6% utility rate hike.

“This is a slap in the face to us, the customers, as we are the ones who keep this company running,” one speaker offered during public comment. “Before you approve another increase, could you tell me: What do we need to give up to pay for it? ” asked another. SDG&E says the additional revenue would help pay for wildfire prevention, infrastructure improvements, cybersecurity, insurance and other operating costs.

“We know our customers are concerned about affordability, and we take that seriously,” a spokesperson for the utility said in a statement. “We’re focused on controlling costs, operating more efficiently and finding ways to keep bills as manageable as possible, while continuing to provide safe, reliable energy. Our rate request is a proposal, and it will undergo a thorough public review.

” The proposal now faces scrutiny from the California Public Utilities Commission, which will hold additional virtual public meetings on Dec. 9 and 10 to collect feedback. A final decision on the rate request is not expected for at least another year, meaning the proposed increases are not yet approved and would not take effect immediately.