Police argue the cameras are a critical crime-fighting tool.

The department is asking the City Council to approve a deal with Axon, the law enforcement technology giant known for its body cameras and Tasers, to take over the city’s automated license plate readers.

“Axon’s a company we’ve worked with for a long time without really any issues. The council’s repeatedly approved contracts with Axon. They have a much better reputation than the other company,” council member Mike Karbassi said,The proposed agreement would cover 88 cameras, including 80 operated by the city and eight additional readers Axon would provide free for five years at malls, shopping centers and other locations.

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Police said the first-year cost would be $1,994.71 per camera — less than the $2,500 to $3,000 Fresno was paying annually for each Flock reader. The proposed switch comes after Mayor Jerry Dyer announced earlier this month that the city would allow its Flock contract to expire in February. Police Chief Mindy Casto had said a review of the system’s records found Fresno’s Flock data had been accessible to agencies the department never agreed to share with.