California child predator caught after 10 months on the run: ‘We never stopped fighting’

A convicted California child molester who vanished before sentencing and remained a fugitive for nearly 10 months has finally been captured, reigniting criticism of a justice system that allowed hi…

California child molester who vanished before sentencing and remained a fugitive for nearly 10 months has finally been captured, reigniting criticism of a justice system that allowed him to stay free after a jury found him guilty.

Members of the FBI Phoenix Desert Hawk Fugitive Task Force took him into custody without incident around 9 a.m. The arrest comes after Cacconie disappeared while awaiting punishment for six counts of lewd acts with a child younger than 14 years old. As part of his release conditions, Cacconie surrendered his passport and was fitted with a monitoring device. Authorities said the device stopped transmitting on Aug. 17, 2025. Instead of appearing in court, Cacconie vanished.

The case quickly became a flashpoint for critics who argue California’s criminal justice system gives dangerous offenders too much freedom even after conviction. After another month of searching, authorities located him in Scottsdale, bringing the fugitive case to an end. Sign up here!

“We are deeply grateful to our federal partners, whose collaboration was invaluable in locating and apprehending Cacconie. While nothing can erase the harm caused, we hope today’s outcome offers a measure of peace to Cacconie’s survivor and family, knowing that he will now finally be held accountable and sentenced for his crimes. ”State Sen.

Shannon Grove has pointed to the case as the chief reason for legislation that would strip judges of The proposal would require anyone convicted of severe child sex crimes to be jailed immediately after a jury verdict, eliminating post-conviction bail. In May 2026, just weeks before Cacconie’s arrest, the victim’s family filed a formal complaint against Judge Michael McLaughlin with the California Commission on Judicial Performance.





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