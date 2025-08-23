California Campers Tests Positive for Plague

A person in the South Lake Tahoe area of California has contracted the plague, prompting health officials to remind residents of the importance of taking precautions in areas where wild rodents are present.

A person in California 's South Lake Tahoe area has tested positive for plague, according to public health officials. The El Dorado County Public Health Division announced the case on Tuesday, stating the individual is recovering at home under medical care. An investigation into the precise circumstances surrounding the infection is currently ongoing. This is El Dorado County's first reported human case of plague since 2020.

\Health officials emphasize that plague is present naturally in many parts of California, including higher elevation regions like El Dorado County. Kyle Fliflet, the acting director of public health for the county, highlighted the importance of preventative measures for both individuals and their pets when outdoors, especially in areas where wild rodents are prevalent. Relevant activities include walking, hiking, or camping. \Plague, a bacterial disease caused by Yersinia pestis, is primarily transmitted through fleas that have fed on infected wild rodents such as squirrels and chipmunks. Pets, particularly cats and dogs, can potentially carry plague-infected fleas into homes. Symptoms of plague typically appear within two weeks of exposure and include fever, nausea, weakness, and swollen lymph nodes. Early detection allows for effective treatment with antibiotics. While human cases of plague are uncommon, they can be severe. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and local agencies conducted surveillance between 2021 and 2024, identifying 41 rodents in El Dorado County exposed to plague. In 2025, four additional rodents tested positive, all located in the Tahoe Basin. Public health officials provide the following tips to minimize plague exposure: Avoid contact with rodents, refrain from allowing pets to interact with sick or dead rodents, utilize flea control products on pets and keep them on leashes outdoors, wear long pants and insect repellent containing DEET during hikes or camping, be mindful of posted warning signs, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms arise after visiting areas known for plague activity





