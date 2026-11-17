California's Bay Area bridge tolls will climb to $9 for FasTrak users and $10 for mailed invoices starting Jan. 1, 2027, as seven state-owned bridges face rate hikes.

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People sounded off on social media about the increases. Drivers in one of the biggest states in the nation are venting over a new round of bridge toll increases that could soon cost some drivers $10 per crossing — and have a spillover impact on millions of others who never even cross the bridges. Drivers using a FasTrak toll tag will pay $9 for a standard two-axle vehicle, while those with a registered license plate account will pay $9.25.

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Drivers in California are facing another round of bridge toll increases, with some Bay Area drivers expected to pay $10 per crossing starting in 2027. The new increases could have widespread impact.

"State law requires the Bay Area Toll Authority — working in partnership with Caltrans — to keep the"These bridges range in age from 13 to 90 years old, and maintenance and rehab costs increase as the bridges age. " The new rates are part of a plan approved by BATA in 2024 that calls for five annual toll increases through 2030.

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The authority said the increases were spread out, rather than imposed as a one-time $2.50 hike to reduce the impact on commuters. Even residents who never drive across the bridges could feel the effects, as commercial delivery trucks face higher multi-axle tolls under the rate hikes.

Businesses may pass some of those added costs in the supply chain along to consumers — potentially resulting in higher prices at numerousEven with the widespread impact, residents of New York and New Jersey note that some of their area's bridge crossings cost far more than do those in the San Francisco Bay Area. , for example, comes with a $23.30 toll by mail , according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The tiered pricing system was delayed until 2027.electronic toll paymentsBay Area bridge tolls previously increased to $8.50, pictured above, and are set to rise to $9 for FasTrak users starting Jan. 1, 2027, as part of a series of annual increases through 2030. Starting in 2027, a driver paying the $9 FasTrak toll five times a week would spend $45 a week on bridge tolls alone.

State-owned bridges range from 13 to 90 years old, requiring continued maintenance and repairs, the Bay Area Toll Authority said.

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"I have no choice but to drive back and forth on the Carquinez bridge every day for work," one user wrote. "Bridges need money for maintenance, and that money has to come from somewhere. "TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ "The community as a whole want to see prices go back down. We aren't greedy.

Five dollars should be enough," another commenter added. Some Bay Area drivers say rising bridge tolls have already influenced how often they travel across the region's toll bridges. Drivers can expect additional increases in the coming years. FasTrak rates for two-axle vehicles are scheduled to rise to $9.50 in 2028, $10 in 2029 and $10.50 in 2030.

Those paying by invoice will continue to pay more, with the rate scheduled to reach $11.50 per crossing in 2030. Kelly McGreal is a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. She and the team cover travel, food and drink, health, relationships and more. She also produces the weekly American Culture Quiz and handles other special projects.