Northern California faces severe flooding rIsks as powerful winter storms coincide with the highest tides of the year, prompting emergency preparations and travel warnings from officials in San Francisco and beyond.

Storms and King Tides Converge on the West Coast

Severe Warnings from Local Authorities

Residents and officials across Northern California are bracing for a potentially hazardous combination of powerful winter storms and the year's highest astronomical tides, known as king tides . This convergence is expected to coincide with one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday. The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services has activated resources, including swift-water rescue teams, and distributed them to locations around the state where they might be needed. The office stated that a series of winter storms is impacting California , bringing heavy rain, mountain snow, and potentially dangerous travel conditions. A Pacific storm is anticipated to strike the Northern California coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, drawing an atmospheric river of rain from nearly tropical climes in the ocean, forecasters have reported.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie has issued urgent warnings to the public,describing the situation as extremely serious based on forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the National Weather Service. Lurie urged residents to consider not traveling for the holiday if possible and to stock up on supplies before the weekend. He emphasized that the metropolis would be out all weekend doing everything possible to protect residents and small businesses. The mayor noted that officials were expecting tides that the National Weather Service indicated they have not once seen before in recorded history for San Francisco. The Department of Emergency Management in the city stated that the combination of the week's first storm and king tides could result in significant street flooding, prompting the activation of the citys emergency operations center.

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Flooding Risks and Coastal Hazards

Forecasters predict that widespread and persistent rainfall will hit the region, wiTh up to three inches of rain expected in the northern portions of the Bay Area. A coastal flood warning covering the Bay Area coastline from early Monday morning through late Thursday afternoon indicates that nearly three feet of inundation is possible in low-lying areas. the U.S. Coast Guard reported that king tides in the Bay Area could reach between seven and a half and eight feet above the average low tide, marking the highest levels in eighteen years. Water could rise one to two feet above normal high tides, and even higher if the high tides coincide with an incoming storm. The Coast Guard advised people along the coast to stay away from jetties and rocks, warned of sneaker waves, and urged boat owners to secure thier vessels and inspect mooring lines due to the strain extreme water levels and surges can cause.

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Regional Impact and Broader Meteorological Context

The severe weather is not confined to San Francisco. In Portland, Oregon,a coastal flood watch is in effect from Monday through Thursday, with the National Weather Service noting that a series of systems and multiple atmospheric rivers will keep widespread precipitation in the forecast through the finish of the week. Along the Central Coast, light rain is expected in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, while coastal flood advisories are in spot for various islands and coastlines in Santa Barbara County. Officials from the California Department of Transportation announced that the Posey Tube, an East Bay tunnel under the Oakland Estuary, will be shuttered from Sunday through Friday as a precaution. Meteorologists attribute these wetter-than-average conditions to a very strong El Niño, characterized by warm waters in the equatorial Pacific, which warps weather patterns worldwide and regularly brings such intense winter weather to the West Coast.