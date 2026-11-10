California billionaires tax fails

Proposition 40 would have levied a one-time 5% tax on the state’s billionaires.

Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, speaks at the Billionaire Tax Now rally on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA.. A 5% wealth tax on the assets of California’s more than 200 billionaires that would have helped the state offset recent federal cuts to healthcare, education and food assistance has failed.

The Associated Press called the race for Proposition 40 on Monday evening as the no side led 52.8% to 47.2%, with 83% of the vote counted. The intitaive needed a simple majority pass. In the Bay Area, the measure saw strong support in San Francisco and Alameda counties, but was failing in Santa Clara, San Mateo and Contra Costa counties.

Also read Proposition 43 rejected by California voters, AP projects

The Central Valley and the Inland Empire also rejected initiative, while the state’s most populous county, Los Angeles County, favored Proposition 40. In a joint statement, the No on 40 coalition, which includes the California Medical Association, the California Primary Care Association, the California School Board Association and Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California, called the initiative “a reckless experiment conducted on our state’s economy with little regard for the harms it would cause.

” Opponents of the measure, which also included Gov. Gavin Newsom and now Gov. -elect Xavier Becerra, argued that the one-time tax would drive billionaires out of the state, doing long term damage to California’s tax base.

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The nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office estimated the tax would have brought in “tens of billions of dollars” over the next few years, but could have reduced ongoing state income tax revenues by less than $1 billion per year if wealthy residents left the state as a result.

“Proposition 40 risked California’s economic competitiveness and fiscal stability, as well as the revenue we rely on to fund our top priorities — from education and healthcare to public safety and infrastructure,” the coalition said. The initiative was proposed by SEIU United Healthcare Workers West as a way to fill the state’s budget gaps caused by President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which cut nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid over the next decade.

On election night, Dave Regan, the union’s president, told reporters that if the initiative didn’t pass and if Sacramento failed to deliver a solution to the cuts, that they’d go back to the ballot in 2028. That path, however, could be complicated by Proposition 42 — an initiative backed by Google co-founder Sergey Brin that would prohibit future wealth taxes on personal savings, assets and retirement holdings.

Proposition 41, a second initiative that also sought to invalidated the tax if they both passed and it got more votes, ultimately failed. The Associated Press called the race on Saturday as the no side led with 54.6% of the vote.

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Those opposing Proposition 40 and supporting Propositions 41 and 42 raised a collective $316 million compared to the proponents of the tax, who raised $33.4 million in support and $22.7 million opposing the other two initiatives, according to the campaign finance data through Oct. 22 from the Secretary of State’s office. Brin, who moved out of the state last year as it looked likely that the billionaires tax would make its way onto the ballot, contributed more than $100 million of his own money to fight the tax.

“Sergey Brin and the money was too much to overcome,” Silicon Valley Rep. Ro Khanna, one of the measure’s backers, told the Bay Area News Group. A spokesperson for Building a Better California, a group funded by Brin and other tech billionaires that opposed Proposition 40, said that voters across the state opposed the measure that “would have caused irreversible harm to California’s economy, tax base and budget.

” “This broad coalition came together for an important reason: they care deeply about the future of our state,” the spokesperson said.