California Billionaires Outspend Prop 40 Supporters 250-to-1

Opponents of California Prop 40 have spent $379 million to defeat the billionaire wealth tax, leading to a shift in poll numbers against the measure.

Opponents of California Proposition 40 have significantly outspent supporters in the battle over the proposed one-time five percent wealth tax on billionaires, with financial resources reaching $379 million compared to just $35 million raised by proponents. This massive disparity in funding has coincided with a shift in recent polling data, showing that opposition to the measure now exceeds support among California voters after months of favorable numbers for the tax.

The Financial Disparity of the Campaign

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has led the charge against the ballot initiative, donating more than $100 million to ensure its defeat alongside other tech elites. Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Kleiner Perkins chairman John Doerr have both contributed $40 million each to the effort opposing the proposal, creating a financial wall that proponents could not match.

Also read California Voters Face Prop 40 Billionaire Tax Amid Tech Industry Opposition

The spending gap in advertising is even more pronounced than the total fundraising figures suggest. Opponents have allocated $148 million toward television and digital advertisements, while supporters have spent a mere $572,000 on media buys. This imbalance has created a saturated media environment where the message against the tax dominated airwaves and digital platforms across the state.

Polling Shifts and Strategic Timing

Recent surveys conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California and the University of California Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies indicate that opposition to the measure now outpaces support. For several months prior to this shift, polls had consistently shown a majority of California voters in favor of the wealth tax, but the late surge in negative advertising appears to have altered voter sentiment.

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David McCuan, a political scientist at Sonoma State University, explained that opponents held their fire until late in the campaign to maximize impact when most voters traditionally pay attention. McCuan noted the strategy involved blanketing airwaves in weeks three and four, then carpet-bombing the media landscape in the final two weeks to influence undecided voters.

Historic Spending and Political Impact

David McCuan estimated that the battle over Proposition 40 will become the most expensive ballot measure in the history of the world due to the sheer volume of capital deployed. The scale of the spending reflects the high stakes for both sides, with opponents viewing the tax as a direct threat to their accumulated wealth and proponents seeing it as a necessary step for economic equity.

Sanders criticized the financial advantage held by the ultra-rich, stating that oligarchs in California spent $379 million against the measure, out-raising supporters by a ratio of 250 to 1. He argued that these wealthy individuals would rather see poor children with cancer die than pay a little more in taxes, labeling the situation as obscene and urging California voters to send a message against this influence.

Broader Implications for Tax Policy

Gabriel Zucman, an economist who highlighted the wealth tax in California as part of a broader fight to reduce the power of the ultrarich, emphasized the global significance of the outcome. Zucman explained that if California successfully taxes billionaires, it will serve as the beginning of a broader United States movement and potentially pave the way for a federal wealth tax.

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Zucman further noted that a victory for the wealth tax would mark the beginning of an international movement to address growing inequality. The effort aims to confront the forces that have rigged the economy and democracy, with proponents arguing that current systems disproportionately benefit the wealthiest individuals while ordinary people struggle to make ends meet.