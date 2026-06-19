A proposed 2% one-time wealth tax on billionaires in California aims to raise $100 billion for healthcare and education, but faces strong opposition from Governor Newsom and critics who warn it could drive away wealthy residents and hArm the economy.

A proposed wealth tax in California ,targeting individuals with net worth exceeding $1 billion, has ignited a fierce political battle. The initiative, spearheaded by the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West ( SEIU-UHW ),originally sought a 5% annual tax but has right now offered to reduce it to a one-time 2% levy if Governor Gavin Newsom drops his opposition.

The union argues that the tax is essential to offset federal cuts to healthcare programs for low-income residents, which were enacted under President Donald Trump's domestic policy package. The funds, estimated to raise roughly $100 billion, would primarily support Medicaid, food assistance, and education.

However, Governor Newsom has vehemently opposed the measure, warning that it could weaken California's economy and drive away wealthy residents, ultimately reducing future tax revenue. His spokeswoman, Tara Gallegos, stated that the governor supports making the wealthiest pay their fair share but believes this state-only tax is poorly designed and would harm working Californians by defunding schools, clinics, and public safety.

Newsom, expected to launch a 2028 presidential campaign, has vowed to use his political capital to block the initiative, even as the union pressures him to accept a compromise before the June 25 deadline to withdraw the original ballot measure. The debate has drawn sharp lines between progressives advocating for wealth redistribution and conservatives warning of economic fallout. supporters of the tax, including SEIU-UHW leaders, argue that a one-time 2% levy on billionaires' accumulated wealth is modest given the immense inequality and the need to maintain essential services.

They contend tHat California's economy is robust enough to retain its 216 billionaires,especially with provisions that allow independent appraisals, five-year payment plans with interest, and deferrals on illiquid assets like startup shares. Proponents emphasize that the tax would primarily target extreme wealth, ensuring that the state can continue funding healthcare and education amid federal austerity.

Opponents, particularly from the technology sector and business groups, counter that the tax could force entrepreneurs and investors to sell assets, disrupting innovation and discouraging investment. roger Salazar, spokesperson for the opposing political committee Golden State Promise, called the measure flawed and harmful to small businesses and working families. Critics also point to the risk of wealthy individuals relocating to lower-tax states like Texas or Florida,a trend already observed among several high-profile billionaires.

Steve Hilton, a political commentator, lambasted the proposal as emblematic of failed one-party rule, arguing that the mere discussion of such a tax has already cost California billions in lost revenue as the wealthy flee. State lawmakers have taken alternative steps to raise revenue, including extending a tax on healthcare providers, but the wealth tax remains a central point of contention.

The Legislative Analyst's Office has warned that while the measure could generate tens of billions, it might also reduce annual income tax collections by hundreds of millions if billionaires exit. This complex calculus has left California at a crossroads: balancing progressive demands for economic justice against the practical challenges of retaining a mobile wealthy class. The union's offer to halve the tax rate represents a tactical concession, but Newsom's resolute stance suggests a protracted fight ahead.

As the June 25 deadline approaches, the outcome will test the state's ability to innovate fiscally while maintaining its competitive edge. the broader implications extend beyond California,potentially setting a precedent for other states grappling with inequality and federal funding cuts. For now, the fate of the billionaires' tax hangs in the balance, with both sides framing the concern as a moral imperative or an economic mistake





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wealth Tax California Billionaires SEIU-UHW Newsom

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Left-Leaning Groups Join Newsom-Backed Effort to Sink California Billionaire TaxThis news article discusses an unlikely alliance between left-leaning groups and California governor Gavin Newsom's administration in an effort to defeat a proposed billionaire tax. The tax would impose a one-time 5% levy on people worth $1 billion or more, to be paid in annual installments of 1% over five years. The article also mentions the opposition to the tax from various groups, including Silicon Valley oligarchs, plutocrats, and capitalist interests.

Read more »

As ballot deadline nears, will California's billionaire tax actually go to voters?A major theme for the November election: Who should be taxed to finance California’s public services, and how much should they pay?

Read more »

California billionaire tax proposal qualifies for the November ballotThe ballot initiative, which has divided Democrats, would implement a one-time tax on wealthy Californians if approved by voters in the fall.

Read more »

California’s raid on the rich passes major milestone as hated billionaire tax qualifies for ballotEarlier this year, one of the rival measures backed by the coalition secured enough signatures for a spot on the November ballot, raising the prospect of a head-to-head showdown with the billionair…

Read more »