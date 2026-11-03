California Billionaire Tax Prop 40 Faces Complex Ballot Conflict

Proposition 40 proposes a one-time 5% tax on California billionaires. Competing measures Prop 41 and Prop 42 could nullify the initiative if they receive more votes.

San Francisco residents will decide whether to implement a controversial one-time wealth tax on October 3, 2026. Proposition 40 aims to levy a five percent assessment on the net worth of approximately two hundred billionaires residing in the state. The measure targets stocks, bonds, business holdings, and other valuable personal property owned by this wealthy demographic.

Tax Mechanism and Revenue Projections

The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West spearheaded this initiative as a response to federal healthcare cuts. Proponents argue that the ultra-wealthy must contribute their fair share to support social services programs reduced by the Trump administration last year. The union projects that the tax would generate an estimated one hundred billion dollars for healthcare and education over the next five years.

Also read Sergey Brin Leads Billionaire Opposition to California Prop 40 Wealth Tax

Nonpartisan estimates suggest the revenue would be significantly lower, raising tens of billions of dollars over several years instead. These projections also indicate that billionaire migration out of the state could reduce income tax revenue by less than one billion dollars annually. The financial impact remains a central point of debate among economists and policy analysts evaluating the proposal.

Competing Measures Nullify Wealth Tax Risk

The outcome of the election faces complexity due to two competing ballot measures designed to conflict with Proposition 40. Propositions 41 and 42 were crafted specifically to counter the billionaire tax, meaning either measure can nullify the initiative if it receives more votes. This structural conflict creates a scenario where voter preferences might inadvertently cancel the proposed wealth tax entirely.

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Proposition 41 prohibits the state from collecting taxes that circumvent the spending limit established in 1979. It requires the state to audit future tax proposals before they reach voters to identify potential spending cuts. Proposition 42 bans taxes on financial assets, private businesses, pensions, and other forms of wealth while prohibiting retroactive taxes. Both provisions directly contradict the core mechanics of the billionaire tax.

Billionaire Opposition and Political Spending

Opponents have mobilized massive resources to defeat the measure, pouring three hundred sixteen point seven million dollars into the campaign. Google co-founder Sergey Brin led the opposition by publicly moving out of state and donating one hundred two million dollars to Building a Better California. This political committee serves as a pass-through for other billionaire donors seeking to oppose the tax.

The campaign messaging emphasized that wealthy residents who contribute jobs and income tax have already left or will follow if the initiative passes. Governor Gavin Newsom and allies such as Planned Parenthood of California argued the tax would drive wealthy residents out of state. They contended that a one-time tax would not solve the state's fiscal woes despite the urgent need for funding.

Union Leadership Controversies and Implementation

Proposition 40 is the brainchild of Dave Regan, president of the SEIU-United Healthcare Workers West. Internal investigations commissioned by SEIU California revealed accusations that Regan threatened and intimidated women. Some members accused him of attempting to extort support for the measure, creating divisions within the Democratic Party and labor unions.

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If approved, the tax applies to billionaires who lived in California on January 1, 2026. Assessments would be based on net worth as of December 31, 2026, with payments due in a lump sum or installments over five years. The California Federation of Labor Unions supports the initiative, arguing the state needs revenue to shield workers from federal healthcare cuts expected to affect two million residents.