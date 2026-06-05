California Bill on Townhouse Development Sparks Union Conflict Over Wage Standards

Assembly Bill 1751, introduced by Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva, aims to speed up townhouse construction by removing regulatory barriers, but mandates a $28 hourly wage for workers-well above the state minimum. The proposal has caused a rift between construction unions, with the State Building and Construction Trades Council opposing it, arguing it could undermine prevailing wages, while unionized carpenters support it as a needed correction for non-union laborers.

Assembly Bill 1751 , authored by Fullerton Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva , would kick aside regulatory barriers to building townhouses — tightly clustered, multistory homes. In exchange for this fast-tracked approval process, townhouse developers would be required to pay their workers at least $28 per hour.

That’s a significant pay bump over the statewide minimum wage of $16.90. But the fiercest opposition to the bill has come from what might seem like an unexpected source: The State Building and Construction Trades Council, an umbrella organization that represents electricians, plumbers, sheet metal workers and other skilled construction trade unions.that has riven the state’s two most powerful construction worker unions and many state legislative Democrats reluctant to get on the wrong side of either group.

But the fiercest opposition to the bill has come from what might seem like an unexpected source: The State Building and Construction Trades Council, an umbrella organization that represents electricians, plumbers, sheet metal workers and other skilled construction trade unions. The trades — as the council is colloquially known — argue that the new wage floor could have the paradoxical side-effect of driving down the “” enjoyed by many of their members.

Prevailing wages are mandatory minimum pay rates for publicly-funded or supported construction projects, which include many affordable housing developments andpropelled forward by recent state law in California. State and federal regulators set prevailing rates based on surveys of the most common wages in each field and geographic area. Because union pay scales can cover hundreds of similarly employed workers, those union-level wages often set the prevailing wage.

In a testy debate on the Assembly floor earlier this month, Quirk-Silva stressed — repeatedly — that the bill would in no way affect the state-set wage rates.

“It does not replace prevailing wage,” she said. “It does not undercut prevailing wage. This bill leaves prevailing wage exactly where it stands in current law. ” The trades aren’t buying it, noting that the federal government sets its own rates for federally-supported projects.

But the group’s bigger beef may boil down to precedent. For years, the building trades have battled any legislation aimed at easing regulations on the construction of new housing unless it also included pro-union guarantees. Those are either union-level prevailing wage pay requirements or, in more recent years, even more restrictive “Quirk-Silva’s townhouse streamlining bill introduces a new standard: a minimum wage far lower than what most trades members already make.

Making a meager minimum wage hike the new bone that pro-housing bills throw to construction workers would “signify the new norm,” said Chris Hannan, president of the Trades Council.

“When you start a trend of doing a minimum wage, then that becomes the new go-to. ”Standing on the other side of the debate, supporting the new wage standard, are California’s unionized carpenters.in the final hours of the fiscal year. Aside from high-rise construction developments where the use of steel and concrete tend to draw more specialized workers, unions represent relatively few laborers who build California homes, the carpenters argued at the time.

The new wage standard would be a modest corrective for those non-union laborers whose current wage floor is the state minimum wage. The trades were apoplectic. Dozens of union members crowded in the budget bill hearing to decry what they saw as an anti-union reversal of state labor policy.

One representative likened the measure toThis year, the idea has been given a bit more time for debate, though the trades and some lawmakers have still complained of a process they see as rushed. When Quirk-Silva’s bill was introduced in early February, it focused solely on townhouse regulations. The wage language was added only in time for its second committee hearing in late April.

That itself is a notable development: The bill exempts the construction of townhomes from both environmental review and the jurisdiction of elected local city councils and planning boards.

Just a few years ago, such a proposal would have made for a capitol-shaking, headline-grabbing fight. But a year after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a lawAt an Assembly floor vote last month, San Diego Assemblymember Chris Ward referred to the minimum wage issue as the “900 pound gorilla.

” He, like many Democrats who spoke on the bill, said that he supported the legislation in general, but that he remained wary of the “unresolved” questions about how the new wage rate would affect existing labor standards. Prevailing wages are required of publicly funded works, including many affordable housing projects.

They are set by the California Department of Industrial Relations, which sets its rates based on theQuirk-Silva’s bill specifically bars the state department from taking the new $28 per hour townhome wages into account when running those calculations, lest a glut of townhome builders inadvertently bring down the wages owed to union roofers and plumbers. The trades aren’t satisfied with that concession.

That’s because the federal government conducts its own wage surveys and set its own prevailing wage for federally-funded infrastructure projects.for that job in the area or — if no single rate is paid to at least 30% of the workers in the survey — on the regional average.

“The federal government won’t give a rat’s ass about what this bill says,” Scott Wetch, a lobbyist for Trades-affiliated unions, said at the bill’s April hearing. “And they will set the prevailing wage rate for all the crafts at $28. ” The trades “have a case” in this argument, said Kevin Duncan, an economist at Colorado State University Pueblo who has studied prevailing wage policy’s effect on construction costs. Imagine a smaller market with a relatively low unionization rate.

If the bill uncorked a geyser of contractors paying all their low-wage workers exactly $28 per hour, “that would be the prevailing rate — and with zero benefits,” he said. Backers of the bill dispute that, saying such a specific outcome is unlikely given how many contractors are likely to use this specific townhouse bill.

They also argue that vanishingly few residential roofers do federal public works jobs in Sacramento — or anywhere in California — so changes in the federal prevailing wage for residential projects aren’t likely to affect many workers anyway. Instead, most roofers are non-union on privately-funded projects and many are being paid less than $28 per hour, said Danny Curtin, director of the California Council of Carpenters.

To say that raising those wages “will actually bring everybody else's wages down, defies comprehension,” he said at the hearing. Steve Hilton, a Republican candidate for California governor, leaned into President Donald Trump’s endorsement — calling it “a deep honor” — during a televised debate at KRON Studios in San Francisco on April 22, 2026. Three days after polls closed, the race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom remains unsettled.

On Friday, Republican candidate Steve Hilton joined LAist’swith LAist host Austin Cross, Hilton shied away from disputing President Donald Trump' s claims that the 2020 election was stolen. However, when asked again in his latest interview with Mantle about the 2020 presidential election, Hilton affirmed that President Joe Biden won.

“Now there's no question, everybody knows that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and I don't think there's any doubt about that,” Hilton said. Three days after polls closed, the race to succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom remains unsettled. On Friday, Republican candidate Steve Hilton joined LAist’swith LAist host Austin Cross, Hilton shied away from disputing President Donald Trump' s claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

However, when asked again in his latest interview with Mantle about the 2020 presidential election, Hilton affirmed that President Joe Biden won.

“Now there's no question, everybody knows that President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, and I don't think there's any doubt about that,” Hilton said. Hilton also addressed the concerns about California's universal vote-by-mail system, which means the vote count can stretch on for weeks. The slow pace has raised concerns from some critics about the legitimacy of California’s elections.

“I've got strong things to say about the pace, but I want to reassure everyone who may be listening who's a supporter of mine that we're keeping a close eye on things,” Hilton said about the current California primary results. Hilton said during the conversation that he's confident California's election is being administered fairly.

“I'm sure every other campaign has lawyers standing by ready to act if there's anything untoward that we think requires that kind of action, but so far we haven't seen anything that meets that standard,” he said. California voters approved a top-two primary election designed to encourage moderation. But in most races, it ends in a conventional Democrat vs. Republican. Some are ready to scrap the top two.

For all its political reputation as the left coast, California is simply not overwhelmingly Democratic enough to regularly advance two Democrats to the general election, said Andrew Sinclair, a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College who has studied the effects of California’s top two. California’s unusual “top two” election system puts every candidate on the same primary ballot; the first and second place winners progress to the general election.

The idea, approved by voters in 2010, was advertised as an engine of both political moderation and more meaningful choice. Both the Democratic and Republican parties were opposed. For all the talk of a governor’s race between two Republicans, or even two Democrats, it’s looking like voters are in for a typical partisan matchup in November.

In predictably Democratic California, there’s no need for a political science degree or a crystal ball to confidently predict the result of a general election face-off between Xavier Becerra, the current Democratic front-runner, and former Fox News host Steve Hilton, a Republican. Despite the top-two primary system in which the two highest vote-getters advance to the general election, regardless of party, likely Democratic cakewalks abound further down the ballot after Tuesday’s election.

So why is it so rare in California, which hasn’t elected a Republican to statewide office since 2006 and where Democratic voters outnumber registered Republicans almost two-to-one, to put two Democrats on the ballot in the general election? For all its political reputation as the left coast, California is simply not overwhelmingly Democratic enough to regularly advance two Democrats to the general election, said Andrew Sinclair, a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College who has studied the effects of California’s top two.

With Democratic candidates regularly earning roughly 60% of the statewide vote, the electorate is sufficiently left-leaning to make the outcome of Democrat-versus-Republican general elections fairly predictable. But Democrats don’t make up quite enough of the vote share to push two Democratic candidates through the open primary except in somewhat unusual circumstances, he said.

“After about 60% to 65% Democratic vote share, it starts to get much more likely to get D-on-D races,” he said. In recent statewide races, the percentage of votes cast for the Democratic candidate has hovered around 60%, “right in the electoral dead zone,” said Sinclair. California’s unusual “top two” election system puts every candidate on the same primary ballot; the first and second place winners progress to the general election.

The idea, approved by voters in 2010, was advertised as an engine of both political moderation and more meaningful choice. Both the Democratic and Republican parties were opposed. Proponents argued that pulling candidates out of a purely partisan primary system would encourage them to appeal to voters across the ideological spectrum, rather than just the party base. Former Gov.

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during an event at the Sutter Club hosted by the Sacramento Press Club on Nov. 17, 2023. The new voting scheme would “change the dysfunctional political system and get rid of the paralysis and the partisan bickering” in California politics, Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who championed the proposition, In districts where one party dominates the field, allowing multiple candidates from that same party to compete was meant to make general elections competitive.

In Tuesday’s races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, controller and treasurer, a series of high-profile, well-financed Democrats are competing against Republicans who range from long- to longer-shot. In congressional contests in West Los Angeles and Napa Valley, where upstart progressives challenged, the upstarts appear to have been boxed out, leaving the two veteran Democratic representatives, Mike Thompson and Brad Sherman, to face ill-fated Republicans.

A notable exception is the insurance commissioner’s race, in which two Democrats — Jane Kim and Ben Allen — hold the two top spots. The 2018 lieutenant governor’s race was also a Dem-on-Dem contest. It’s happened a few times in U.S. Senate races. But in most cases, a reversion to the polarized partisan norm is the rule.

Fewer voters tend to turn out in June elections, and those who do tend to be committed partisans prepared to vote for one party or another. Though the top-two system is officially nonpartisan, Democratic voters treat it like a partisan primary, herding around the person they consider the strongest representative of their party, with Republicans doing the same, said Eric McGhee, a political researcher at the Public Policy Institute of California.

There may be a handful of “pure independents in the middle” who will swing between parties, moderating the outcome and potentially crossing party lines to put a centrist over the top. Case in point: Matt Mahan, the moderate Democratic mayor of San Jose who ran for governor criticizing “extremism on both sides.

” With his focus on pocketbook issues and promises to limit his own party’s state spending, Mahan was the “poster child” for a top-two system designed for “all those so-called people who are going to come to the middle,” said Democratic consultant Steve Maviglio.

“He got 4%,” said Maviglio, a top-two critic who voted for Mahan. “Voters are partisan, at the end of the day. ”Californians are much more likely to see same-party general election contests in local races, where an individual district is more likely than the state as a whole to be overwhelmingly dominated by one party.

In congressional races in the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento and across Los Angeles and in legislative races in liberal enclaves across California, two Democrats are on track to head to November. USC political science professor Christian Grose said over the last decade, about a third of legislative general election races have been between two members of the same party.

Removing the choice between parties from the general election can have benefits like allowing voters to choose based on true policy differences or perceptions of competence rather than simply siding with a party, he said. But it can also invite voters to make choices based on"things not related to governance," like gender or race.

In a 2020 paper, Grose found that congressional candidates in top-two states have an incentive to tack toward the center, suggesting the top-two system works as intended whether or not the candidates end up competing in a same-party general election. And in a newly created purple district that runs northeast of Sacramento, former Republican turned independent Rep.

Kevin Kiley appears to haveTom Charron, co-founder of the California Ranked Choice Voting Coalition, says the top-two primary system is vulnerable to “cynical gaming” in which one candidate boosts the candidate they consider easier to beat in the general election. Likewise, in the 2024 primary, a super PAC backing Democratic U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff put millions of dollars behind Republican candidate Steve Garvey, undercutting Democratic former Rep. Katie Porter’s chances.

Another possible problem popped up early in the life of the reform. In 2012, the first cycle after voters approved the top two, four Democrats crowded into a race to represent San Bernardino in Congress. Two Republicans did the same. The Democrats ended up slicing up the left-of-center vote so thinly that the Republicans won the top two spots, despite Democrats holding a modest voter registration edge.

A more egregious example took place 10 years later when too many Republican candidates vying to represent a deeply conservative state Senate district east of Fresno divided the GOP vote, leaving Democrats in the top two. That perverse outcome was top of mind for many Democratic voters earlier this year when a glut of Democrats running for governor threatened to leave the top two spots to— Andrew Sinclair, a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College With Becerra and fellow Democrat Tom Steyer well ahead of Bianco in the vote count, the shutout didn’t happen, showing how unlikely it was, said Claremont McKenna’s Sinclair.

“In some sense, the Democratic Party did everything they possibly could to make happen,” Sinclair said. He pointed to a “low-quality field of candidates” likely to divide the vote evenly, the abrupt exit of front-runner Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell and the failure of the party or any of its California luminaries to endorse anyone.

If nothing else, the fear among highly engaged Democratic voters may have led a decisive number to vote strategically to avoid a shutout, Sinclair said. Even though it was eventually averted, the prospect of a Republican governor in California in 2026 has led some to reconsider the top two. Maviglio has filed a proposed ballot measure to repeal the top-two system and return to partisan primaries.

"The fact that there are any is simply undemocratic," Maviglio said. "People have the choice between only one party, like they're in the Soviet Union? " In theory, Democrat-on-Democrat races are supposed to give voters a choice between distinct ideological options within the same party — a business-backed moderate, say, and a Bernie-boosting progressive.

“The evidence we have of how voters view these contests is that they don't have a clue who the moderate or the liberal is,” he said. “It’s always a good bet that voters are way way way less tapped into the nuances of what’s going on than you are if you’re interested in politics.

”Charron, with the Ranked Choice Voting Coalition, said his group is advocating for California to move toward an Alaska-style voting system in which the top four or five primary finishers advance to a ranked-choice general election. Ranked choice allows voters to rank their candidates by preference. If a voter’s top choice doesn’t receive enough votes to win, their vote goes to their second preference, then third, and so on.

Several California cities already use it for mayoral contests, including Oakland and San Francisco. Charron said the system encourages a more diverse field of candidates and gives voters more choice, since few would worry about being a “spoiler” for a fellow party member.

“It's very exciting for us right now that these conversations are coming up because of some of the risks that we've seen in this primary season, in particular,” said Charron. If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less.

U.S. employers added jobs for the third month in a row in May, according to a report Friday from the Labor Department. Job gains for March and April were also revised significantly higher. Restaurants and bars added 48,000 jobs last month as summer approached, while construction companies and local governments were also hiring. Healthcare, which has been a steady source of employment gains, added another 35,000 jobs.

Restaurants and bars added 48,000 jobs last month as summer approached, while construction companies and local governments were also hiring. Healthcare, which has been a steady source of employment gains, added another 35,000 jobs. Overall, the report shows hiring has picked up steam this spring after anemic job growth last year. Over the last three months, employers have added an average of 188,000 jobs each month.

Meanwhile, the workforce grew slightly in May as 83,000 people began working or looking for work, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.3%. Despite the uptick in hiring, employers are not having to offer big wage increases to attract workers. Average wages in May were up just 3.4% from a year ago. That's likely not enough to keep pace with inflation — with prices for the 12 months ending in April up 3.8%.

Prices have been rising rapidly since the U.S. launched its war with Iran just over three months ago. And now, with signs that the job market is stabilizing, the Federal Reserve, under new chair Kevin Warsh, is likely to focus its attention on getting inflation under control. That makes it unlikely the central bank will cut interest rates any time soon, despite pressure to do so from President Trump.

The Labor Department is set to report on May inflation next week, providing Fed policymakers with another key data point ahead of its next policy meeting in mid-June. California voters under 34 are on track to make up a larger share of the electorate compared to the 2022 primary, according to an analysis of ballots counted so farand says that the U.S.'s increasingly partisan political system may turn off youth voters.

“They're looking for solutions. They're not seeing it come from politics,” Akhavan said.

“So many of them are just tuning out from a system that is not serving them. ”As of Wednesday, voters 18-34 account for 13% of all ballots counted. That’s a 3% increase from the 2022 primary at this time. One factor is that there are nearly 2 million more people in this age group registered than in 2022.

Paul Mitchell, a vice president at Political Data Intelligence, said this is due in part to a change in policy that automatically re-registers California votersThere are still many ballots left to count. Mitchell said the share of ballots returned by young people increased closer to Election Day. ”Those late voters were very heavily young people,” Mitchell said.

“That could mean…if this pattern continues, a higher final turnout for young people. ”Young California voters are on track to make up a larger share of the 2026 primary electorate compared to the 2022 primary, according to an analysis of ballots counted so far As of Thursday, voters aged 18–34 accounted for 13% of all ballots counted. That’s a 4 percentage point increase from the 2022 primary at this time.

Paul Mitchell, a vice president at PDI, said this is due in part to a change in policy that automatically re-registers California voters “Young people have benefited from their registrations staying alive when they are constantly shuffling around the state,” Mitchell said. Yet, the returns show that while more young people are voting, their turnout rate is still slightly lower than in 2022. (There’s a longstanding trend of young people voting”Those late voters were very heavily young people,” Mitchell said.

“That could mean… if this pattern continues, a higher final turnout for young people. ”Among those late voters was a group of students at South L.A. ’s Ánimo Pat Brown Charter High School. About 40 seniors walked with their teachers Tuesday afternoon to a Washington Park vote center to cast a ballot for the first time.

Nearly two dozen additional students signed up as poll workers.

“ I think about how to make the pitch to them that democracy is important in their lives and is a public good,” Snyder said. Here’s what the students said motivated them to vote, edited for length and clarity. LAist is not publishing their last names because some discuss the immigration status of their family members.

I have immigrant parents, they aren't able to vote, but I see that my sister's able to vote since she is older, and also my older brother — and that motivated me to vote because I wanna do for what's right for our state and our country… I think sometimes it’s just hard having your own opinion on your own votes, and it is hard that people will have an opinion on whoever you vote , but at the end of the day, you're doing what's right for you, and that's all that matters. —I felt like me voting was helping my community in a way.

Some issues that are really important to me is that of ICE. Honestly, when the ICE raids were happening, I was really afraid for a lot of people in my community because it would stop a lot of people from going outside and just traveling the world how they're supposed to.

—I t's really important that we have a representative who hears all our voices and our struggles and is able to implement them… People don't like to come to these areas because they consider it dangerous. But obviously we live here. We should look out for our community and try to make it safer for everyone, not just for the people who are passing by, but for us who are living here.

—I wanna make sure that I actually use, like, the power I as a citizen, and I wanna make sure that others also feel influenced to actually use their power and vote… My message would just be you have a voice, make sure you use it, and that just know that other people are also counting on you, like your family and your friends. And it might be nerve-wracking, but after you do it for the first time, it's just go with the flow.

—At first I was skeptical about it. I didn't wanna vote, because I was like ‘my voice doesn't really matter. ’ But at the final moment, I decided to vote because I seen my friends vote, and I wanted to vote with them, and also because I wanted to change, like, the way my community and where I live works… One thing I wanna see change is the homelessness problem because it's gotten too crazy where I live. —





LAist / 🏆 606. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

California Legislation Townhouse Development Construction Unions Prevailing Wage Minimum Wage Assembly Bill 1751 Sharon Quirk-Silva

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Myles Garrett’s insane California tax bill set to slash superstar’s earningsMyles Garrett wanted a Super Bowl shot, and he will now be forced to sacrifice a small fortune to do so.

Read more »

Mother disputes $1,800 emergency room bill for newborn after 90-minute wait with no treatmentA California mother says she received an $1,800 bill after taking her newborn to the emergency room, despite waiting 90 minutes and receiving minimal care. The hospital says charges are based on nursing time and resources used, but the mother claims no blood tests were performed and the itemized bill lacked specific services. After a news inquiry, the hospital reduced the bill by 20% citing an 85% discount policy for uninsured patients.

Read more »

TV Remake of Bill Murray's 'Meatballs' in Development at CraveA TV remake of Bill Murray's 1979 movie 'Meatballs' is in development at Canada-based streaming service Crave. The show will star Robbie G.K., a recurring character in 'Heated Rivalry,' and will take place in a failing summer camp, with the 30 counsellors as the story's focus. Ivan Reitman, the director of 'Meatballs,' will direct Murray in several movies, including the iconic supernatural comedy 'Ghostbusters.'

Read more »

Hilton Affirms Biden's 2020 Win Amid California Governor Race Uncertainty; Housing Bill Sparks Union DivideRepublican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton endorses Trump but confirms Biden's 2020 victory as California's primary results remain delayed. Meanwhile, a housing bill to fast-track townhouse development faces opposition from construction unions over wage provisions.

Read more »