California has formally proposed hosting the new U.S. Space Academy at the Presidio of San Francisco, competing against Nevada, Arizona, and Florida for the NASA-backed institution.

California has officially submitted its bid to host the new United States Space Academy, proposing the grounds of the Presidio of San Francisco as the primary site for the institution. The State's Office of Business and Economic Development delivered the formal response to NASA on Thursday, positioning the historic national park as a central hub for future aerospace leadership.

California Proposes Presidio for New Academy

The Golden State is competing against dozens of other states, including Nevada, Arizona, and Florida, to secure the location for this new military-style educational institution. California's proposal highlights the Presidio of San Francisco alongside the NASA Research Park, arguing that the location offers unique historical and strategic advantages. This competitive landscape underscores the high stakes involved in selecting a site that can support a national institution dedicated to space exploration and defense.

Also read Academy Museum Unveils Winter Film Series With Colman Domingo, Eli Roth, Jessica Lange and More

Curriculum Integrates UC System Resources

The proposed academy would be situated near the Golden Gate Bridge, blending rigorous technical instruction with leadership training and a strong commitment to public service. The educational structure is designed for a four-year program, where students spend their first three years at the academy itself before completing their fourth year at various University of California campuses around the state. This model allows students to tap into the extensive resources of the UC system, with statewide participation built directly into the degree program to ensure broad educational access.

Leadership Emphasizes Innovation Ecosystem

Dee Dee Myers, Director of GO-Biz and Senior Advisor to the Governor, championed the state's candidacy by highlighting California's long-standing role in American aerospace history. She stated that from the launch of the first U.S. satellite to the current commercial space industry, California has anchored national progress. Myers emphasized that the state's robust aerospace ecosystem makes it the natural home for the academy, placing future space leaders at the center of the innovation driving American advancement.

Advertisement

Audience for 1200 Students by 2031

Officials project that the first class could arrive as early as fall 2028, with a target enrollment of 1,200 students by 2031. University of California President James B. Milliken supported the plan, noting that students will harness the full power of the UC system. He cited award-winning faculty, state-of-the-art facilities, and cutting-edge research as key benefits that will advance the future of space exploration. This timeline aims to establish a steady pipeline of talent ready to contribute to the nation's space capabilities within a few years of the academy's opening.

Revitalizing Historic Presidio Buildings

A significant component of the proposal involves repurposing historic structures within the Presidio that have remained empty for decades. Presidio Trust CEO Jean Fraser backed the initiative, suggesting the academy could give new purpose to these buildings while helping keep the Presidio a self-sustaining national park site free and open to all. This aspect of the plan appeals to conservation and historical preservation goals, turning vacant landmarks into active centers of learning and national service.

National Competition for Space Academy Site

The selection process follows an announcement by President Trump in August, who outlined plans for the Space Academy as a new military institution alongside existing service academies like West Point and Annapolis. He emphasized the need for a dedicated academy for the Space Force, signaling a major expansion of military education infrastructure. With the bid deadline closed, the focus now shifts to the final decision-making process, with California, Nevada, Arizona, and Florida among the frontrunners in a race to define the next era of space leadership.