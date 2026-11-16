California begins week of memorial events honoring Dolores Huerta

Public memorial services will commemorate Dolores Huerta and her decades of work advocating for workers’ rights and social justice.

Co-founder of the United Farm Workers of America labor union Dolores Huerta, 95, poses in her office in Bakersfield, California, on July 21, 2025.

One of the best-known leaders in the decades-long struggle for US farm laborer rights, Dolores Huerta may be 95 years old but she is busier than ever. With the Trump administration ramping up immigration raids targeting farmworkers, the veteran activist — who co-founded the country’s largest agricultural union more than 60 years ago — is a galvanizing figure for those seeking to fight back.

Also read Rogue California ‘plumber’ hijacks elderly woman’s home — then rents out rooms to strangers

with a series of public memorial events beginning Monday at the state Capitol in Sacramento, followed by a vigil and celebration of life in Bakersfield later in the week. The events will bring together Huerta's family, labor organizers, civil rights leaders, elected officials and other prominent figures from across the country to commemorate her life and contributions to the labor and civil rights movements.

What Dolores Huerta's final moments were like, according to a friend Huerta co-founded the United Farm Workers , one of the nation's most influential farm labor organizations, and spent more than 70 years advocating for workers' rights and social justice. Huerta spent months in Washington, D.C. , in 1986 advocating for an immigration amnesty bill that eventually helped the legalization of more than half a million farmworkers.

Advertisement

Huerta's legacy extends far beyond the grape fields of the 1960s, where she rose to prominence alongside Cesar Chavez. Her decades of work earned national recognition. In 2012, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, one of the nation’s highest civilian honors.

In 2019, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed April 10 as the first annualThe commemorations, which are open to the public, will begin Monday when Huerta lies in honor in the rotunda of the California State Capitol, where members of the public can pay their respects from noon to 6 p.m. The memorial events will continue Thursday, Nov. 19, in Bakersfield, with a public rosary and evening vigil from 6 to 10 p.m. at the IBEW Local 428 Hall, located at 3921 Sillect Ave. On Friday, Nov. 20, an interfaith memorial service and celebration of life will take place at the Dignity Health Convention Center in Bakersfield.

The day's events will begin at 8 a.m. with an opening blessing by Aztec dancers, followed by an interfaith memorial service from 10 a.m. to noon.