California Beaches with Poor Water Quality

The 2025-26 Beach Report Card by Heal the Bay reveals that the Pier in Santa Monica and Playa Blanca near Tijuana have the poorest summer dry-weather water quality grades due to elevated bacteria levels and chronic pollution concerns. The report also highlights recurring freshwater pollution hotspots in urban sections of the Los Angeles River watershed.

for the 10th consecutive year, according to Heal the Bay's annual Beach Report Card released Wednesday ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The environmental nonprofit's 2025-26 report placed the Pier second on its annual 'Beach Bummer' list of beaches with the poorest summer dry- weather water quality grades because of elevated bacteria levels and chronic pollution concerns .

Playa Blanca near Tijuana ranked as the state's most polluted beach, while the Tijuana Slough at the Tijuana River Mouth in San Diego County also made the top 10 list. Linda Mar Beach at San Pedro Creek in San Mateo County; Pillar Point Harbor's Capistrano Road Beach in San Mateo County; Marlin Park in San Mateo County; Clam Beach County Park at Strawberry Creek in Humboldt County.

According to Heal the Bay, California beaches overall maintained relatively strong water quality, with 91% earning A or B grades during summer dry conditions. However, statewide wet-weather grades declined from 67% to 61% because of rainfall, stormwater runoff and aging infrastructure, according to the report.

'No one should get sick from a weekend in our waters,' Heal the Bay CEO Tracy Quinn said in a statement. 'These findings are a reminder that water quality isn't just a report, it's a public health issue that affects every beachgoer and river user across California. ' The organization also released its annual River Report Card, which identified recurring freshwater pollution hotspots in urban sections of the Los Angeles River watershed.

The worst grades were recorded near the Rio Hondo confluence and Hollydale Park along the lower Los Angeles River. Los Angeles River below the Rio Hondo Confluence in the Lower Los Angeles River watershed; Los Angeles River below the Compton Creek Confluence in the Lower Los Angeles River watershed; Eaton Wash at Sierra Madre Boulevard in the Upper Los Angeles River watershed; Los Angeles River at Riverfront Park in the Lower Los Angeles River watershed; Tujunga Wash at Hansen Dam in the Los Angeles River watershed recreation zones; Bull Creek in the Upper Los Angeles River watershed.

Heal the Bay said 21 beaches statewide earned Honor Roll status for receiving A-plus grades in all monitored weather conditions, down sharply from 62 beaches the previous year. Los Angeles County's Bluff Cove in Palos Verdes Estates was among the beaches receiving top marks. The report urged beachgoers to avoid swimming within 72 hours after rainfall and to stay away from storm drains, river outlets and stagnant water areas





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California Beaches Beach Report Card Heal The Bay Water Quality Bacteria Levels Pollution Concerns Los Angeles River River Report Card Honor Roll Status Beach Bummers

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