The City of Manhattan Beach confirmed the temporary closure of the Manhattan Beach Pier “out of an abundance of caution” following the seismic activity off the South Bay coastline on No…

In a public alert, Interim Fire Chief Gomes warned locals that the immediate danger isn’t over, urging residents to brace for aftershocks and check their homes for hidden hazards—particularly compromised chimneys and potentially lethal gas leaks.

“Check your home for damage, have your chimney inspected before using your fireplace, secure heavy objects in and around your home, and if you smell gas, get outside and call 911. Please also take a moment to check in on your neighbors and family. ”, emergency services and city building inspectors are scrambling to assess structural damage across the coastal community, with some properties already slapped with red or yellow warning tags.

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The City of Manhattan Beach has issued a press release regarding today’s earthquake activity. Items lie scattered on the floor of a BevMo store following a 5.0-magnitude earthquake in Manhattan Beach, Calif. , Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. The Manhattan Beach Police and Fire Departments are actively monitoring the situation alongside partner agencies as building assessments continue across the city.