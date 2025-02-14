California Battles Deadly Mudslides: A Recipe for Disaster

California frequently faces the threat of mudslides, exacerbated by a combination of factors such as steep terrain, wildfires, and severe weather. The state has implemented various mitigation strategies, including debris basins and early warning systems, but the risk remains high.

Mudslides are dangerous torrents that are usually referred to by geologists and first responders as debris flows. They have been particularly lethal in parts of California where landscape, climate, weather and geology can combine to make them more likely. California has worked to add tools to protect against mudslides, including pinpointing hot spots, creating basins and placing nets to capture falling debris before it hits homes.

\California has relatively young mountains from a geology standpoint, meaning much of its steep terrain is still in motion and covered in loose rocks and soil that can be sloughed off easily, especially when the ground is wet, according to geologists. Severe drought can be a problem, too. Experts say that when hard rains fall on extremely dry and hard-packed soil, it can rush downhill and pick up energy, carrying soil and debris away. And wildfires - an increasing problem across the West - can leave hillsides with little to no vegetation to hold the soil in place. \The areas most at risk are on or near hillsides that have burned in recent years, with little or no vegetation left to hold soil in place. Burning vegetation and soil on a slope more than doubles the rate of water runoff, according to the California Department of Conservation, and there have been severe events over the years. Mud and debris poured off the fire-scarred hillsides during the heavy downpours on Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu Thursday, even sweeping a Los Angeles Fire Department vehicle with a member inside into the ocean. On Jan. 9, 2018, intense rain fell on a weeks-old wildfire burn scar in the mountains above Montecito on the Santa Barbara County coast, unleashing huge torrents that tore through the community, killing 23 people and destroying or damaging hundreds of homes. In 1934 a storm over the Southern California mountains unleashed runoff so intense that 30 people were killed, more than 480 homes were destroyed. And on Christmas Day in 2003, rain over fire-scarred mountains unleashed a debris flow that killed 16 people who had gathered at a church facility in a canyon. One of the best ways to manage landslides is with debris basins - pits carved out of the landscape to catch material flowing downhill that the U.S. Geological Survey says can reach speeds exceeding 35 mph (56 kph). Often located at the mouths of canyons, the basins collect debris while allowing water to continue downstream, according to Los Angeles County Public Works. This prevents blockages of the storm drain system but requires the removal of sediment from the basins, something that can take days or months depending on their size. Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed Sunday after Southern California's first storm of the year brought led to muddy conditions on the road. But basins, which can require a lot of land, can also disrupt the natural ecosystem and lead to beaches needing to be replenished by collecting sediment that flows out of the canyons, according to experts. They're also costly - Santa Barbara County spent $20 million on a new basin after 2018 - and must be emptied occasionally or they can be overwhelmed by new landslides or mudslides. After the 2018 mudslides hit Montecito, the Los Angeles Times reported that debris basins above the community were undersized and hadn't been sufficiently emptied. The community raised millions to address the problem, hiring an engineering company to map the canyons and install debris nets. The California Department of Conservation runs a geological and landslide mapping team that seeks to identify hot spots, and continually updates its map so local communities can make decisions including potential evacuations. Experts say agencies use a variety of tools to gauge the likelihood of landslides in a given area, including terrain maps and lidar - pulsed light from lasers to penetrate foliage to see the ground. Then they can watch for early warnings, such as changes over time in photos taken from the air, or from satellites, or in data from GPS monitoring stations, tilt meters and or other on-site instrumentation





ABC7 / 🏆 67. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mudslides California Wildfires Debris Basins Landslides Geology Climate Change Natural Disasters

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California's Mudslides: A Deadly RiskThis article explores the dangers of mudslides in California, examining the factors that contribute to their formation and the devastating consequences they can have. It also highlights the preventative measures being taken to mitigate the risks associated with these natural disasters.

Read more »

Mudslides Threaten Southern California Fire Zones as Rain ReturnsWith the chance of rain this weekend, mudslides pose a significant threat in Southern California areas scarred by recent wildfires. Officials are urging residents to prepare as the region faces potentially dangerous weather conditions. Authorities are taking steps to mitigate the risk, including expediting debris removal and installing reinforcement barriers.

Read more »

California Wildfire Threatens to Ignite Mudslides as Storm ApproachesSouthern California firefighters battle multiple blazes amidst critical fire weather conditions. A looming storm this weekend threatens to trigger mudslides in burn scar areas, adding another layer of danger to the situation.

Read more »

Southern California Prepares for Rain-Triggered Mudslides After Devastating WildfiresSouthern California is set to receive much-needed rain this weekend, but the downpour also raises concerns about mudslides and toxic ash runoff in areas already scarred by recent wildfires. Officials are racing against time to prepare for potential hazards, urging residents to take precautions and secure their properties.

Read more »

Southern California Prepares for Rain Amidst Fears of Mudslides and Toxic RunoffWhile Southern California eagerly awaits much-needed rainfall, authorities are bracing for potential hazards such as mudslides and toxic ash runoff in wildfire-stricken areas. Officials are working to mitigate risks and protect residents, urging caution and preparedness.

Read more »

California Wildfire Updates: Officials Warn Of Flooding, Mudslides After Hughes Fire Reaches 56% ContainmentThe flood watch covers multiple areas burned by fires in the last two weeks.

Read more »