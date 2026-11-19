California regulators have suspended Waymo's freeway operations following multiple incidents where autonomous vehicles entered active construction zones, posing risks to workers. The ban is ongoing until safety corrections are proven.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has issued an immediate ban prohibiting Waymo from operating its driverless vehicles on state freeways. This regulatory action follows a series of safety concerns where Waymo's autonomous cars were documented entering active construction zones and attempting to bypass law enforcement traffic stops. The suspension affects all freeway operations within California and represents a significant setback for the self-driving technology company's expansion in the Golden State.

Incidents Trigger Immediate Safety Restrictions

California regulators cited two specific high-risk events as the primary catalyst for the new restriction. On one occasion, three Waymo vehicles entered an active construction zone on US Route 101 near Burlingame while road workers were present on site. In a separate incident, a Waymo vehicle operating on Interstate 280 in San Francisco was captured on viral video attempting to pass two California Highway Patrol cars that were conducting a traffic break. These events demonstrated a failure to recognize closed areas and law enforcement presence.

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DMV Cites Recurring Hazards Despite Past Fixes

The Department of Motor Vehicles emphasized that these incidents occurred despite previous warnings and corrective measures. The agency noted that a similar restriction was implemented on May 18, 2026, after identical issues arose. In its official statement, the DMV declared that Waymo's driverless freeway operations currently pose an imminent hazard to public safety. The regulator highlighted that recurring incursions into active construction zones put road workers, other vehicles, and heavy equipment at serious risk of injury or collision.

Waymo Halts All Freeway Service Nationwide

In response to the California ban, Waymo has voluntarily paused all freeway operations across every market where it currently provides service. A company spokesperson confirmed that the decision aligns with their safety-first principles and was made to allow for a comprehensive evaluation of their performance. This move extends beyond California, affecting Waymo's operations in other states and highlighting the severity of the technical deficiencies identified by regulators. The company maintains that neither of the recent California incidents resulted in any injuries or physical collisions.

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Ongoing Operations and Path to Reinstatement

Despite the freeway ban, Waymo vehicles remain fully operational on California surface streets. The restriction is specific to high-speed limited-access roads, leaving the company's core urban and suburban services unaffected. The DMV has stated that the ban will remain in place indefinitely until Waymo demonstrates effective corrective actions to address the identified deficiencies. The agency has not provided a specific timeline for when the restriction might be lifted, placing the burden on Waymo to prove its system can safely navigate complex construction environments.

Technical Challenges and Future Compliance Steps

This episode marks the second time this year that Waymo has faced difficulties with construction zone navigation. Earlier in the year, the company temporarily halted freeway rides in Los Angeles and San Francisco due to similar issues but resumed service in July after claiming to have reworked its technology. The latest incidents suggest that those previous technical updates were insufficient. Waymo is currently working diligently with the California DMV and other state officials to resolve these issues and resume freeway operations. The focus now shifts to how the company will adjust its software to reliably identify closed zones and comply with traffic break protocols.