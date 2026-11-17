The California DMV has banned Waymo's autonomous vehicles from state freeways, citing an imminent hazard after repeated incidents in construction zones. Waymo has also temporarily restricted freeway operations in other markets.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles has banned Waymo from operating its autonomous vehicles on state freeways, saying they pose an imminent hazard to public safety.

The restriction was issued last Wednesday and bars Waymo from operating or testing its driverless vehicles on all California freeways. The ban comes after several incidents in the Bay Area where Waymo vehicles entered active construction zones. On Nov. 5, three Waymo autonomous vehicles entered an active construction closure on U.S. Route 101 near Burlingame, where construction workers were present. The next day, another incident occurred on Highway 280 in San Francisco involving California Highway Patrol vehicles.

Also read Waymo Temporarily Halts California Freeway Rides Following DMV Safety Order

Waymo Vehicle Incident Sparks Safety Ban

Video of the Nov. 6 incident circulated widely on social media last week. In the footage, a Waymo vehicle can be seen trying to bypass two California Highway Patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break. A DMV spokesperson, Jonathan Groveman, said the department determined that Waymo's driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety. He cited recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present.

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The DMV noted that similar incidents had previously occurred on May 18, 2026, despite a prior restriction and corrective actions implemented after those incidents. A Waymo spokesperson said the recent freeway construction zone encounters on U.S. 101 in California did not involve any injuries or collisions. The company said it prioritizes safety. In alignment with its safety-first principles, Waymo has also temporarily restricted freeway operations across its other operating markets to evaluate its performance.

The spokesperson added that the company is working with the California DMV and other state officials diligently and responsibly to resume freeway operations. Waymo continues to operate its vehicles as normal on California surface streets, according to the company. The restrictions will remain in effect until Waymo demonstrates to the department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions, Groveman said.

Waymo Addresses Construction Zone Challenges

The DMV said the restrictions will remain in place until Waymo proves it has addressed the issues. Earlier this year, Waymo temporarily halted freeway rides in places like Los Angeles and San Francisco while it addressed similar construction zone issues. Operations resumed in July after the company revamped its technology to allow the cars to steer clear of construction zones. Waymo's autonomous vehicles had expanded onto freeways and interstates around San Francisco, Los Angeles and Phoenix last year.

The California DMV's ban marks a significant setback for Waymo's expansion plans. The agency's action underscores growing regulatory scrutiny of autonomous vehicle safety. Waymo maintains that its technology is safe and says it is cooperating with officials to resolve the matter.