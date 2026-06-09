California Attorney General Rob Bonta has denied President Donald Trump's allegations of widespread voter fraud in California's primary elections, citing lack of evidence and the transparency of the ballot counting process. Bonta also warned that misinformation from public figures poses a serious threat to election integrity and outlined state preparedness for potential federal interference. This article covers Bonta's statements, the ongoing legal challenge against Trump's executive order on elections, and the administration's response.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is rejecting President Donald Trump 's claims of voter fraud in the state's primary elections, where ballots are still being counted.

Bonta reacted to a recent announcement from Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, who expects more election-related misinformation, including from government officials.

"Every count, recount, hand count, audit and court case has demonstrated there is no widespread voter fraud," Bonta said. "It is very unfortunate that we're in a place now where people disregard inconvenient facts, manufacture their own facts. " He points to misinformation spread by reality TV personality Spencer Pratt, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, and City council member Nithya Raman.

"He's suggesting that some of the votes that went to his opponent belong to homeless individuals," Bonta said. "So misinformation and disinformation abounds. It's irresponsible and dangerous, especially for those who propagate it knowingly or without doing some critical thinking of their own.

" Some of the doubt around elections, Bonta said, comes from a lack of understanding about how votes are counted and why results can take time, especially in California, where final tallies do not come the next day. Mail-in ballots take longer to process than in-person ballots, because officials must scan bar codes, remove envelopes and check signatures against those on file.

In California, around a quarter of the electorate returns their ballots on Election Day, which means officials don't start processing millions of votes until then.

"In LA County, the registrar of voters is completely transparent. You can go online right now and look at the livestream of the vote counting. You can go visit the registrar of voters as they're counting ballots to take a look around. The light of day is shining bright on the operations of the vote counting in LA County," Bonta said.

"But some don't want to understand," he continued. "And Trump has basically taken the position that if he wins or the person that he supports wins, the election was fair. If he lost or the person he supported lost, it was rigged. And that's just not right," Bonta says the best strategy for state officials to counter false claims is simply confronting them.

"The best counter to misinformation and disinformation is calling it out, confronting it, providing the facts that show that it's demonstrably false," he said. "So I immediately went to my own platforms to share how Trump is lying. The facts rebut everything and contradict everything that he said, and it's important that he be called out for it, because it's wrong and it's not true.

" Bonta expressed concerns about potential actions Trump might take. "I'm worried about what he might do. Will he deploy the military? Will he deploy ICE to the polls?

Will he interfere with the U.S. Postal Service in the November election, and the vote-by-mail ballots that move through the U.S. Postal Service?

" he said. "All those things are possible, and they rest on this lie, this fabrication that there's widespread voter fraud," Bonta added. "So, the danger is the action that follows the lie," he added. "And we're prepared.

We've been tabletopping, preparing our response, our action for each of those scenarios.

" The attorney general also highlighted a separate legal challenge against Trump's latest elections-related executive order, which he says unlawfully tries to interfere with states' constitutional authority to run elections by restricting voter eligibility and mail voting to federally preapproved lists. The lawsuit, filed with a coalition of more than 20 other attorneys general and Pennsylvania's governor, asks a federal court to block key provisions of the order, which they say would force states to rapidly overhaul election procedures and create confusion and chaos.

NPR reached out to the White House, asking for evidence of the president's claims of voter fraud in California's primary. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson wrote back that "countless Americans share the same concerns as President Trump" and added the president is pushing for legislation that would establish "a uniform photo ID requirement for voting, prohibit no-excuse mail-in voting and end the practice of ballot harvesting.

" The text then shifts to a different event: Participants and city officials hope events like the 5K will draw much needed attention to the park and encourage the city to invest in improvements. For a lot of the runners who showed up to this year's MacArthur Park summer kickoff 5k, the race itself was only part of the reason they went.

Student Angel Tapia, 17, from Miguel Contreras Learning Complex in Westlake, participated to help spur a different future for the park. This portion appears unrelated and likely a remnant of another article; it has been omitted as per instructions to ignore non-substantive content





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