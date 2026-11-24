The new rule barring mixed status families from federal housing aid is set to go into effect next month. Here's how to tell whether it applies to your household.

Updated November 23, 2026 at 4:25 PM PSTMonday challenging a Trump administration effort to deny federal housing assistance to families that include at least one person who qualifies for the aid and one or more relatives who don't qualify because of their immigration status.

For 30 years, federal policy has allowed families with mixed immigration statuses to remain in subsidized housing, with assistance prorated to exclude household members who were ineligible.prohibiting households with mixed immigration statuses from applying for and participating in HUD programs, including Section 8 and public housing. The new rule is scheduled to go into effect on Dec. 14. Mixed-status households would have until March 14, 2027, to submit proof of eligibility, according to the rule.

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In Los Angeles, about 1,700 families with mixed immigration status live in publicly-funded housing managed by the city’s housing authority, according to "This rule is cruel and it's unlawful,” Bonta said in a press conference Monday.

“California won't stand idly by while the Trump administration forces families to choose between staying together and keeping a roof over their heads. ”“HUD’s final rule fully implements the 1980 Housing and Community Development Act and ends the exploitation of taxpayer dollars. This rule guarantees ONLY AMERICAN citizens and certain eligible noncitizens will reside in HUD-funded housing.

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This change represents a reallocation of up to $218 million which will now go to eligible Americans that are currently on a waitlist,” the statement said. The federal housing department’s new rule also requires all residents receiving federal housing assistance, including U.S. citizens, to verify their citizenship or immigration status and provide additional documentation. Critics warn that the requirements could increase costs and administrative burdens for housing authorities across the country.

After the rule was finalized in November, Turner said the federal government was closing a “decades-old loophole” that has been exploited..

“From this time forward, anyone that is receiving taxpayer-funded housing from HUD has to verify that they are a legal citizen or an eligible tenant in this country. ” Bonta rejected that framing Monday.

“That's not a loophole or an oversight,” he said. “That is what Congress intended. ”What the lawsuit argues The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, argues HUD has no authority to rewrite a system Congress wrote into law. The states say the statute expressly allows prorated aid to mixed-status families and protects them from losing benefits because an ineligible person lives with them.

They also argue the new citizenship verification requirements go beyond what Congress allowed. In the complaint, they say the rule is arbitrary under the Administrative Procedure Act, a federal law that governs how agencies develop and implement regulations, because HUD failed to justify it or weigh the potential harm to families, housing providers and states.

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Other lawsuitsThe city of Los Angeles has also joined a coalition of cities and housing authorities led by San Francisco in afiled Monday in federal court in Massachusetts. The cities argue the rule violates federal housing law and increases costs to cities. L.A. Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement Monday, saying the federal rule change would push more vulnerable L.A. families into homelessness.

“Los Angeles is a city of immigrants,” Bass’ statement said. “I’m proud that we have joined other cities from across the country to fight back against the Trump administration’s proposed rule change that threatens every mixed-status household with the loss of the federal housing assistance they rely on to stay afloat. ”eliminating a critical $1.7 million from our budget every year going forward. But they couldn’t silence us, and we’re not going anywhere.

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