California and Hawaii Voters Approve Key Housing Measures

Voters in California and Hawaii passed several bond and infrastructure measures on November 3 aimed at boosting the supply of affordable housing and speeding up planning approvals.

California and Hawaii voters approved multiple measures designed to increase housing supply and improve affordability on November 3. The California ballot included three propositions - 1, 37 and 45 - while Hawaii's Question 2 required a statewide constitutional amendment. Early counts show that two California propositions and Hawaii's amendment all passed by sizable margins, promising new funding streams for construction and streamlining permitting processes that could lower future costs for builders and homebuyers alike.

California's Pledges to Fund New Housing Units

California Proposition 1, the Veteran and Housing Assistance Programs Bond Measure, let the state issue $11.25 billion through bonds. The funds will support income‑qualified housing, with $1.25 billion earmarked for veteran home‑loan programs. As of Wednesday morning, 59.4 percent of voters backed the measure, while 40.6 percent opposed it.

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Proposition 37, a citizen‑initiated initiative, allows the California Housing Finance Agency to issue up to $25 billion in revenue bonds. These bonds will support a new down‑payment assistance program that offers fixed‑rate mortgages to middle‑income buyers who can put at least 3 percent of a new home's value down. The measure leading 61.0 percent of the vote and held 39.0 percent against it at the same time.

Proposition 45, known as the Expedited Environmental Review Process for Certain Projects Initiative, establishes faster review timelines for agencies and limits the circumstances in which courts can delay or overturn land‑use approvals. At 57 percent of the votes counted, 54.1 percent were against the measure and 45.9 percent were in favor, giving it a narrow passage. Housing experts believe it will directly reduce uncertainty and construction costs by cutting environmental review time.

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Hawaii Grants Unlock Land‑Use Bond Financing

Hawaii's Question 2 amended the state constitution to authorize the legislature to empower counties and municipalities to issue housing‑infrastructure growth bonds. The bonds would finance roads, water, sewer, and drainage projects needed before new housing can be built. Payment would come from growth in property‑tax revenue generated by future developments, not from higher tax rates. At 77 percent of the votes counted, the measure passed 63.2 percent to 28.8 percent, giving the state a tool that most other states lack.

Stakeholder Perspectives on the Measures

Redfin economist Chen Zhao highlighted that Proposition 45 would most directly impact homebuilding because it shortens review timelines and limits judicial delays. She noted, "Any time or uncertainty we can remove from that process can help lower costs for builders, so more projects could pencil out." She added that Proposition 1 would mainly add rental units, while Proposition 37 would assist new buyers with down‑payment help.

Realtor.com senior economist Joel Berner expressed concern that subsidies for home purchases could drive home prices higher, countering the supply‑boosting effect of new construction. "Subsidizing home purchases could actually drive home prices up, while enabling additions to the supply of new homes would bring them down," Berner told Newsweek. He said the county bond measure in Hawaii, by improving infrastructure at low cost, could encouraging new development without increasing property taxes.

Broader Impact and Next Steps

These measures are expected to take effect gradually, and residents may not feel the full benefits immediately. However, they signal a rare bipartisan push to address housing affordability that has been weakening over the past decade due to rising prices, high borrowing costs and insurance premiums. With Democrats now controlling Congress, experts expect the federal government to devote more funding to housing programs that were set to expire in December, but the real power currently resides in the state level. The approval of California's propositions and Hawaii's constitutional amendment may provide critical funding and regulatory relief that helps spur construction new homes and reduce barriers for buyers, potentially easing the long‑term affordability crisis in both states.