California Allocates $80 Million in Security Grants to Nonprofits Following Fatal San Diego Mosque Shooting

In the wake of a deadly attack at the Islamic Center of San Diego, Governor Gavin Newsom announced $80 million in security grants for 343 nonprofits, with a majority going to faith-based organizations, to fund critical safety upgrades. The state is also providing additional victim compensation resources and proposing a further $40 million to protect high-risk communities from hate-motivated violence.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a significant state investment to enhance security at vulnerable community sites across California . The state is awarding $80 million to 343 nonprofit organizations through the California Nonprofit Security Grant Program, with 228 of those grants going to faith-based groups.

This funding is a direct response to a rise in hate-motivated violence and is designed for physical security upgrades like reinforced doors, high-intensity lighting, alarm systems, surveillance cameras, access controls, and emergency preparedness measures. The governor emphasized that such violence has no place in the state and that California is leading the nation in protecting places of worship and high-risk communities, ensuring that everyone can gather safely.

This initiative follows the tragic mass shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on May 18, 2026, where three men were killed. The victims, identified as security guard Amin Abdullah, 51, and congregation members Nadir Awad, 57, and Mansour Kaziha, 78, were hailed as heroes for their actions to protect the community. Imam Taha Hassane stated they sacrificed their lives to protect everyone inside the mosque.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl detailed how Abdullah's swift actions, including locking down the facility and engaging the shooters, undoubtedly delayed and deterred the assailants from reaching areas where approximately 140 children were present. The state is also making victim support resources available through the California Victim Compensation Board, which can help cover medical costs, mental health treatment, lost wages, funeral expenses, and other crime-related costs.

Executive Officer Lynda Gledhill of CalVCB stressed that no one should face the emotional and financial aftermath of violence alone. Furthermore, an additional $40 million has been proposed in the revised state budget to continue supporting organizations facing heightened threats, including churches, synagogues, mosques, and LGBTQ+ groups.

A wide array of organizations across San Diego County and the state are on the recipient list, such as Chabad Oceanside, various Chabad centers, Congregation Beth Israel, Chinese Community Church, Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Church of The Resurrection. Cal Office of Emergency Services Director Caroline Thomas Jacobs noted the funding will have an immediate impact by enhancing safety for communities that serve daily.

California Civil Rights Department Director Kevin Kish added that places of worship should always be sanctuaries of peace and that Muslims should not fear for their lives while practicing their faith. Applications for both the security grants and victim compensation are accessible online and in paper form across 18 languages, with assistance available through local centers like the San Diego Victim Witness Assistance Center.

This comprehensive response combines immediate security enhancements with long-term victim support, reflecting a multi-pronged state strategy to combat hate and protect vulnerable communities





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