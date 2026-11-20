California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a subpoena to Nvidia, investigating potential illegal chip transfers to China and claims the company misled investors regarding security risks.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a subpoena to Nvidia on Thursday as part of a widening investigation into whether the company's advanced semiconductors or confidential corporate data were improperly transferred to China. The legal move signals a significant escalation in the scandal surrounding former CEO Jensen Huang, who was forced to resign after 33 years leading the semiconductor giant. This action comes just two days after Nvidia's board of directors publicly rejected any possibility of reinstating Huang, despite ongoing campaigns from business and political figures demanding his return.

Investigation Targets China Chip Transfers and Investor Deception

Rob Bonta stated that his office is examining whether Nvidia or Jensen Huang misled investors and the public about the risks associated with the company's operations in China. The attorney general emphasized that the conduct of Nvidia and its former leader raises serious concerns about potential violations of state and federal laws. Specifically, the inquiry seeks to determine if the company concealed information that would have alerted shareholders to the geopolitical risks involving Chinese intelligence links.

Also read California subpoenas Nvidia over China chip access and investor disclosures

The subpoena demands detailed records to ascertain if advanced chips or confidential information reached Chinese entities in violation of export controls or corporate disclosure rules. Bonta noted that the investigation is focused on whether the company failed to disclose material facts that affected the market's understanding of Nvidia's security posture. This legal step underscores the severity of the allegations, which involve both national security implications and potential securities fraud.

Jensen Huang Resignation and Board Rejection of Return

The controversy erupted on October 29 when The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence officials suspected Jensen Huang had an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence had reportedly linked Alice Huang to China's Ministry of State Security, raising fears that confidential company information could be compromised. Jensen Huang subsequently acknowledged the affair in a message to employees, though no publicly disclosed evidence has established that he knowingly assisted Chinese intelligence.

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Nvidia's board initially launched an independent investigation and expressed confidence in Jensen Huang's leadership. However, as further reports about his personal relationships emerged, the pressure intensified. The board announced his resignation last week, appointing Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO. On Tuesday, Jensen Huang publicly offered to return, stating he would be honored to answer calls if it served the best interests of shareholders, employees, the company, and America.

Hours after Jensen Huang's offer, Nvidia chairman Harvey Jones firmly rejected the proposal during the company's earnings call. Harvey Jones stated that the Nvidia board unanimously accepted the resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO. This final decision closed the door on a potential comeback, cementing the end of Jensen Huang's era and triggering immediate legal scrutiny from state and federal authorities.

Multiple Regulatory Bodies Launch Concurrent Inquiries

Nvidia now faces a multi-front regulatory assault, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also investigating whether the company misled investors in its disclosures. According to reports from Tuesday, the SEC is examining the accuracy of Nvidia's public statements regarding the risks associated with Jensen Huang's relationship with Alice Huang. This parallel inquiry suggests that federal regulators view the potential securities violations as distinct from, but related to, the California state investigation.

Shareholder litigation has also begun to materialize, with legal teams preparing class action lawsuits against the company and its former leadership. A proposed class action filed on November 9 alleges that Nvidia and Jensen Huang defrauded investors by concealing his alleged relationship with Alice Huang and her connections to Megaspeed. A separate lawsuit filed on November 11 accuses Nvidia's board of failing to adequately oversee the company and its former CEO, claiming negligence in governance practices.

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Additional scrutiny comes from Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway, who is investigating whether Jensen Huang's actions harmed state pension funds. Her office is examining potential misrepresentations under consumer protection law, as reported by Reuters. This adds another layer of complexity to Nvidia's legal challenges, as multiple state attorneys general coordinate efforts to determine the extent of the fallout from the scandal.

Corporate Governance Challenges and Congressional Scrutiny

Charles Elson, a corporate governance expert, told Newsweek that the allegations involving Chinese intelligence present a particularly serious challenge for Nvidia. He noted that while the spy component could be extremely serious, the underlying principle of corporate securities law remains clear: companies cannot mislead their investors. Elson described the situation as messy and transnational, highlighting the difficulty of navigating complex geopolitical tensions while maintaining corporate transparency.

Nvidia operates at the center of Washington's efforts to prevent China from acquiring advanced artificial intelligence capabilities. The investigation adds to the scrutiny already building in the nation's capital regarding the export of cutting-edge semiconductors. Jensen Huang has agreed to a transcribed interview with three House committees, which is scheduled for December. This upcoming appearance will likely serve as a critical moment for clarifying the extent of knowledge held by Nvidia's leadership regarding potential security breaches.

California authorities have not publicly established that Nvidia improperly transferred technology to China or violated securities laws. The subpoena is an investigative measure, not a finding of wrongdoing. However, the distinction matters for a company whose chips are vital to global technology infrastructure. The outcome of these investigations will determine not only the legal liability of Nvidia and its former leaders but also the broader implications for corporate governance in the semiconductor industry.