Calibash Rescheduled: Myke Towers, Eladio Carrión and More Join the Latin Music Fest

Calibash, the annual Latin music concert in Los Angeles, has been rescheduled due to wildfires. The new lineup includes Myke Towers, Eladio Carrión, Santa Fe Klan, and Codiciado.

Calibash, the annual Latin music extravaganza, has announced a revamped lineup for its rescheduled event. The concert, originally slated for January 18th at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles , was postponed due to the devastating wildfires that ravaged the city. Taking place on March 7th, the concert will now feature Puerto Rican rappers Myke Towers and Eladio Carrión, alongside Mexican artists Santa Fe Klan and Codiciado.

These additions replace Maluma, Manuel Turizo, Kapo, and Emilia, who were originally scheduled to perform but have since withdrawn. \ Presented by SBS Los Angeles, Mega 96.3FM and 97.9FM La Raza, Calibash remains a highly anticipated event in the Latin music calendar. The revised lineup promises a vibrant showcase of talent, with Myke Towers likely to highlight tracks from his latest album, “Lyke Miike,” released just before Christmas. Fans can anticipate a potential collaboration between Towers and Carrión, given their joint track “Qué Quieres De Mi?” featured on the album. \Another notable performer is Xavi, the Mexican-American singer who made a splash with his debut album “Next” in October. The album boasts viral hits like “La Diabla” and “La Víctima,” adding to the diverse musical tapestry of the Calibash experience. Wisin, the renowned reggaeton and rap artist, will also grace the stage, likely performing selections from his recent solo album “Mr. W.





