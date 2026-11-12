CalFresh pilot program offers cash rebates to low-income families for fruit, vegetable purchases

A pilot program launched by CalFresh offers matching dollars to low-income California families on purchases of fruits and vegetables.

A pilot program launched by CalFresh offers matching dollars to low-income California families on purchases of fruits and vegetables. A pilot program launched by CalFresh offers cash back to low-income California families on purchases of fruits and vegetables.

The initiative "provides matching dollars for families who use CalFresh EBT or the CalFresh food program," said Grecia Marquez-Nieblas, a senior manager with the nonprofit Fullwell.

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"For every dollar, every penny that they spend on fresh fruits and vegetables, they'll receive an automatic rebate right back. The program is only available for a limited time, through the end of the year, for low-income residents.

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"Families can receive up to $60 a month in those matching funds," Marquez-Nieblas said, "buying their fresh fruits and vegetables and receiving that matching dollar. "'Malcolm in the Middle' star, race car driver Frankie Muniz hospitalized after Daytona crashExperts say strong El Niño winter could expose costly gaps in Californians' home and auto insurance