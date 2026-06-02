CalFresh Changes Threaten Benefits for Thousands in San Diego County

New work requirements and time limits on CalFresh benefits could cause 67,000 to 96,000 people in San Diego County to lose food assistance. The changes expand eligibility rules to ages 18-64, ending a waiver that previously exempted California.

Starting June 1, significant changes to CalFresh, California's version of the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ( SNAP ), are set to take effect, potentially stripping benefits from tens of thousands of residents in San Diego County alone.

Under the new rules, the age range for work requirements has been expanded from 18-54 to 18-64 years old. This means able-bodied adults without dependents (ABAWDs) in this broader age group must now work at least 20 hours per week, participate in a qualifying work program, or perform approved volunteer activities to maintain their benefits. Failure to comply results in a time limit: individuals can receive only three months of CalFresh benefits within a three-year period.

Previously, California had a waiver exempting the state from these time limits, but that waiver expired in January, and the new restrictions now take full effect. According to Alondra Alvarado, president and CEO of the San Diego Hunger Coalition, the impact on the region could be severe. While exact numbers are difficult to pin down due to varying individual circumstances, estimates suggest between 67,000 and 96,000 people in San Diego County could lose access to CalFresh benefits.

This includes immigrants and other vulnerable groups who were previously exempt. Angela Nelson, a senior policy advocate at Nourish California, emphasized that the change affects not only low-income workers but also veterans, former foster youth aged 18 and over, and people experiencing homelessness-groups that were previously exempt from these requirements. The administrative burden is a major concern: many recipients struggle to document their work hours due to unstable jobs, caregiving responsibilities, or lack of stable housing.

Nelson noted that already 74% of those subject to the time limit are working, but losing benefits often stems from paperwork issues rather than unwillingness to work. The consequences are already being felt by families across the region. In listening sessions hosted by the San Diego Hunger Coalition, community members shared heartbreaking stories of having to choose between paying rent and buying food, skipping meals, or putting children to bed early to avoid an extra meal.

Alvarado highlighted that more than one in four neighbors in San Diego experience nutrition insecurity, with children being the most affected. The loss of CalFresh benefits further strains household budgets and increases reliance on other programs like school meals and food banks. As the new rules begin, advocates urge affected individuals to seek assistance from local organizations to navigate the reporting requirements and ensure they receive any exemptions for which they qualify.

The changes underscore a growing food insecurity crisis in one of America's most affluent regions





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Calfresh SNAP Work Requirements Food Insecurity San Diego

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