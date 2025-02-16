Caledonia-Mumford's Ava Amorese Reaches 1,000 Points, Secures LCAA Title

Caledonia-Mumford's Ava Amorese achieved a significant milestone by scoring her 1,000th career point during her team's victory over York. This accomplishment coincided with the Raiders clinching the Livingston County Athletic Association (LCAA) Division II title, ending a long drought for the program.

Caledonia, N.Y. — Ending a near-decade long league title drought and reaching a personal milestone all in one night left Caledonia-Mumford 's Ava Amorese a little emotional. 'It's really overwhelming, I'm not going to lie,' the senior guard said. 'I haven't processed it yet.'

' Amorese took a pass from teammate Hazell Nickerson and finished in traffic for the 1,000th point of her career. The basket was part of a 7-0 run to start the third quarter as the Raiders pulled away from a one-possession game and went on to beat York, 47-38. With the win, Cal-Mum (15-4/7-0) clinched the Livingston County Athletic Association (LCAA) Division II title. 'It’s a relief,' Amorese said. 'I had a weight on my shoulders. I was really nervous. I just wanted to have it done so I could focus on winning. I didn’t want to have to worry about everything.





