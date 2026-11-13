Bulls Rookie Caleb Wilson Undergoes Hand Surgery, Out Four to Six Weeks

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson underwent surgery for a fractured right hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks. Wilson was injured in Wednesday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Chicago Bulls rookie forward Caleb Wilson underwent surgery for a fracture in his right hand and is expected to miss four to six weeks, the team announced.

The injury occurred during the third quarter of Wednesday night's loss to the San Antonio Spurs at the United Center. Wilson, the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, was injured as he tried to knock the ball out of Victor Wembanyama's hands. He was seen grasping at his hand soon after and chose not to defend a Spurs layup. He quickly headed to the bench and exited the court with training staff.

Also read Caleb Wilson's Rookie of the Year Pursuit with Bulls Already an Uphill Battle

The Bulls ruled him out for the rest of the game with a right-hand injury. Wilson had entered the game as questionable with hip soreness, but the Bulls decided to let him play after warm-ups. It was unclear at the time whether the decision was precautionary, as Wilson was dealing with two separate issues. After the game, coach Tiago Splitter only said the team hoped to learn more the following day.

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Caleb Wilson Rookie of the Year Conversation

Wilson was on his way to another big night Wednesday, scoring 15 points in 15 minutes before suffering the injury. Through 10 games, he is averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.8 minutes per contest. He has put himself squarely in the early NBA Rookie of the Year conversation. The Bulls are off to a 1-9 start, matching their worst start in franchise history.

Wilson has been perhaps the team's only bright spot through the first three weeks of the season. An early return timeline would have him missing 13 games, while a longer absence would put him at 20 games missed with a return shortly after Christmas. It is not the first time Wilson has dealt with hand injuries in recent years.

Wilson History of Hand Injuries

His freshman year at North Carolina was cut short after he broke his right thumb while attempting a dunk in practice in March, just as he was nearing a return from a fractured left hand. He first broke his left hand during a February meeting with the Miami Hurricanes.

"I expect to have Rookie of the Year, honestly," Wilson said in June. "I'm going to work hard. I'm going to do what it takes. I feel like this team is really good for me and how I envision to play.

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Bulls Plan for Wilson Absence

" The Bulls will now spend the next month or two without their star rookie. Chicago will surely plan to practice an abundance of caution with their new star given his injury history. Replacing Wilson's two-way energy will be extremely difficult, and the injury will stunt some of his immediate growth. The only good news for the Bulls is that their roster is somewhat well-equipped to fill the open power forward spot.

Matas Buzelis, Noa Essengue, Leonard Miller and Patrick Williams give the team a fair share of long and athletic wings. Still, there is no replacing the pure explosiveness Wilson brings to the floor. Buzelis will undoubtedly be asked to pick up the most slack. The spotlight was already on him after a sluggish first few weeks, as he looked uncomfortable finding his way in this new system.

Opportunity for Matas Buzelis

Now will be an opportunity for him to play a more familiar role, as plenty of on-ball reps and shot attempts are about to open up. If anyone can bounce back quickly from such an injury, it is likely Wilson. He has experience facing similar issues in the past, and he needed little time to adjust to life in the NBA.

He is still learning, and this injury will stunt some of that immediate growth, but Wilson has already shown he has what it takes to be an impact guy when healthy.