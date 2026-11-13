Caleb Wilson Fracture Sends Bulls to 1-9 Start as Fantasy Waivers Surge

Caleb Wilson will miss four to six weeks with a fractured right hand, opening fantasy basketball waiver-wire opportunities for Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith.

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson underwent surgery on Wednesday for a fractured right hand, a significant injury that will sideline the fourth overall pick for four to six weeks. The setback occurred during the team's loss to the San Antonio Spurs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, marking a dramatic turning point for a franchise already struggling with a 1-9 record through its first ten games. Wilson was walking off the court after the injury in the second half, and sources confirm the timeline places his potential return in late December.

The injury removes 16.2 field goal attempts per night and elite defensive activity from head coach Tiago Splitter rotation, creating a massive production vacuum. Before going down, Wilson was thriving as an early Rookie of the Year favorite, averaging 18.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 30.8 minutes per game. His absence leaves fantasy managers scrambling for immediate replacements and forces a complete restructuring of Chicago offensive strategy.

Also read Chicago Bulls Caleb Wilson Out 4-6 Weeks After Hand Fracture Surgery

Third-year forward Matas Buzelis emerges as the most direct beneficiary of Wilson's absence in the starting frontcourt. With Wilson sidelined, the Bulls will lean much more heavily on Buzelis scoring, perimeter shooting, and defensive versatility. He offers multi-category upside in points, three-pointers, rebounds, and blocks or steals, making him a priority addition in standard 10-team and 12-team leagues. His expanded offensive responsibility gives him a clear path to more shot volume than he has typically received.

Jalen Smith also stands out as a critical fantasy target given the depleted frontcourt rotation. Fellow big man Nic Claxton is dealing with his own early-season injury management, which leaves the Bulls thinner in the paint. If Splitter leans on Smith for consistent 25-minute nights, he could become a valuable short-term waiver-wire addition for big-man stats. Smith deserves immediate consideration in deeper leagues looking for boards, blocks, and threes.

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Josh Giddey is expected to absorb a significant portion of Wilson's offensive load as the primary engine for the remaining games. The Bulls will depend more on Giddey to initiate half-court sets, push the pace, and create shots for teammates. He is already rostered in virtually all formats, but managers should expect a noticeable bump in his usage rate. Higher assist totals, steady rebounding, and increased scoring volume make him even more valuable, particularly in category leagues.

Additional depth pieces like Patrick Williams and Leonard Miller should see steadier rotation minutes at the four position. Williams offers low-end defensive stats and corner threes, while Miller brings intriguing per-minute rebounding and scoring bursts in deep formats. Norman Powell will also carry an even heavier scoring load on the perimeter in Wilson's absence, providing a reliable scoring floor for managers seeking immediate production.

Fantasy analysts recommend holding Caleb Wilson rather than selling low, as the four-to-six week recovery window points to a return well ahead of the fantasy playoffs. Managers who keep him now could benefit from his full production later in the season. The immediate priorities remain clear: target Matas Buzelis and Jalen Smith immediately, keep Leonard Miller on the watch list, and capitalize on the expanded shot volume available to Buzelis.

The strategic outlook for Bulls fantasy managers requires a multi-pronged approach to fill the void left by Wilson. Stashing Wilson in an IL or IR slot if available, while adding Buzelis if he is sitting on waivers, represents a solid baseline strategy. Capitalizing on Giddey's playmaking bump and Smith's defensive stats provides necessary coverage during the interim period.

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This injury disrupts the electric start Wilson provided to the 2026-27 season, but it also highlights the depth and versatility remaining in Chicago. The team must adjust its offensive identity quickly to remain competitive in the tight Western Conference standings. Fantasy managers must weigh the length of Wilson's absence against the depth of their own rosters to make optimal waiver decisions.

Every move should be weighed against the specific needs of each league and the available options on the waiver wire. The Bulls' next ten games will serve as a critical test of their resilience and the readiness of their role players. Success in this period could stabilize the team's momentum and provide valuable data for long-term fantasy planning in the second half of the season.