Caleb Williams drew criticism in September for pacing during the anthem at Soldier Field, but Thanksgiving's NFC North game showed a different side.

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Let's agree that a snapshot in time isn't a full picture of what's happening and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams might have learned that in September when he was caught on camera during a"Monday Night Football" game pacing the sidelines during Casually moving here and there while the Soldier Field crowd and teammates on the Bears sideline stood for the Star Spangled banner earned Williams some online criticism – probably warranted. MARIACHI BAND'S NATIONAL ANTHEM AT BEARS VS. EAGLES GAME IGNITES RACISM DEBATE AND US SENATOR RESPONSE Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears stands on the sideline during the national anthem before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill.

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, on Sept. 20, 2026. And during"The Star Spangled Banner" the network cameras focused on the Bears quarterback for a few seconds. And he was singing along with artist Antonio Cipriano's rendition of the national anthem. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams runs with the football during the second half of an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings in Chicago on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.