Former USC Trojans make impact on Thanksgiving Day as Caleb Williams guides Chicago to a 39-35 victory over Detroit, while other ex-USC players secure wins in NFL matchups.

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect While the No. 15 USC Trojans are preparing to face the No. 9 UCLA Bruins in a crosstown rivalry game with elevated stakes, a couple of former USC Trojans in the NFL turned heads during the league's featured Thanksgiving Day games.

Chicago Bears quarterback and former Heisman Trophy winner with USC, Caleb Williams led his team to a comeback win on the road against the Detroit Lions. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver and former Biletnikoff Award winner with the Trojans, Makai Lemon and the Eagles also pulled off a comeback of their own on the road, beating the Dallas Cowboys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nov 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze and quarterback Caleb Williams after the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Former USC receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a 22-point win over the Denver Broncos as the Trojans seemingly enjoyed a successful start to week 12 of the NFL season.