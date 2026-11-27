Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze orchestrated a dramatic 39-35 comeback win for the Chicago Bears against Detroit, extending their winning streak to six games and securing first place in the NFC North with a last-minute touchdown catch.

Neville Gallimore , Theo Benedet , Rome Odunze , Caleb Williams and D'Andre Swift feast on tuducken postgame at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect As Caleb "Iceman" Williams miracles go, this Bears win ranks right up just below the comeback playoff win over Green Bay.

It was probably only the distance between Rome Odunze's toes and the sidelines in the end zone on the game-winning catch away from being their best comeback, largely because of how much coach Ben Johnson needed it over his former team and the team needed an NFC North win. A 39-35 comeback win on Odunze's 6-yard touchdown catch in the back right corner to end a 68-yard, 13-play drive extended the Bears' winning streak to six, made them 9-2 and gave them first in the division.

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It also further cemented the Iceman's comeback legend.