Caleb Williams threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with three seconds left as the Chicago Bears rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Detroit Lions 39-35 at Ford Field.

Caleb Williams delivered a miraculous game-winning touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with just three seconds remaining, lifting the Chicago Bears to a stunning 39-35 victory over the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving. The thrilling play secured a six-game winning streak for Chicago and handed the Bears sole possession of first place in the NFC North. This historic comeback capped a night of high drama and shifting playoff narratives across the NFL.

The Bears improved to 9-2, moving a full game clear of the Lions who fell to 8-3. Chicago trailed 35-32 late in the fourth quarter before Williams orchestrated a precision drive that ended with a highlight-reel throw to the back corner of the end zone. Only Odunze could reach the ball, completing one of the most dramatic finishes in recent Thanksgiving history. The win eliminated Detroit from controlling their division destiny.

Also read Caleb Williams’ TD pass with 3 seconds left gives Bears 39-35 win over Lions

Williams finished with 345 passing yards and two touchdowns, both finding Odunze in the final quarter. Chicago head coach Ben Johnson praised his quarterback for working through pressures and finding receivers in tight windows. The coaching staff highlighted how the offensive line provided a clean pocket during critical moments. Chicago became only the third team to overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to win on Thanksgiving.

Detroit mounted an impressive offensive assault but collapsed defensively in the closing minutes. Jahmyr Gibbs recorded 205 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard sprint. The Lions totaled 549 yards and averaged 8.1 yards per play, showcasing elite offensive firepower. However, the defense could not stop a final Chicago drive after Gibbs put Detroit up 35-32 with less than eight minutes left.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lions now face a critical stretch without injured star Aidan Hutchinson. The defensive unit relies heavily on secondary talents like Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch while lacking shutdown boundary corners. Coordinator Kelvin Sheppard must maximize the front four, utilizing Alim McNeill and edge rushers like Derrick Moore. The team faces the Falcons and Titans before a pivotal Week 17 rematch with Chicago.

Colton Loveland suffered a potentially devastating knee injury during the game, carted off in tears. The tight end had recorded 41 catches for 397 yards this season. His absence leaves Chicago thin at the position alongside an already injured Cole Kmet. The team must now lean on Sam Roush and running backs Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift.

Other Thanksgiving action featured a must-win matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas hosts the Eagles at AT&T Stadium with playoff implications on the line. A win would bring the Cowboys to a 6-6 record and within striking distance of the Giants in the NFC East.

The nightcap highlighted a clash between Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Kansas City Chiefs enter at 8-2 while the Buffalo Bills sit at an AFC-best 9-1. The winner secures a key tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in a game impacted by heavy rain and high winds. These results reshape the playoff picture heading into Week 13.