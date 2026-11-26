The Chicago Bears defeated the Detroit Lions 39-35 on Thursday night. Quarterback Caleb Williams threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns to secure the win.

The Chicago Bears secured a dramatic 39-35 victory over their division rival, the Detroit Lions, on Thursday night at Ford Field. This win extends the Bears' current winning streak to six games, marking their highest point of momentum all season. The victory comes as the team enters Week 13 with significant confidence despite a difficult path to the outcome.

Williams Overcomes Pressure to Seal Dramatic Win

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams delivered a clutch performance to guide the team to victory after trailing by 11 points late in the fourth quarter. Williams completed 30 of 44 passes for 345 yards and two touchdowns while throwing zero interceptions. He overcame significant pressure, including four sacks and at least twelve total pressures throughout the game.

Also read Caleb Williams Leads Bears to Dramatic 39-35 Overtime Victory Over Lions

The Bears trailed in this contest for the first time in five games, dropping behind on multiple occasions. Facing a 35-24 deficit with just over eight minutes remaining, Williams orchestrated a three-play, 71-yard drive that consumed one minute. This effort cut the deficit to a single score and set the stage for the final sequence.

Following two critical defensive stops, Williams led a 13-play, 68-yard drive to close out the game. The drive concluded with a precise throw and sensational catch by wide receiver Rome Odunze. The play gave Chicago the lead with only six seconds remaining, sealing the win against a team Williams had never previously defeated.

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Defense Struggles with High Yardage Total

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen faced challenges as his unit allowed 35 points and 549 total yards of offense to Detroit. The Lions gained 246 yards on the ground, representing a sharp contrast to the Bears defense that had allowed only 54 combined points in the previous three games. The defensive performance showed vulnerability against an elite offensive line and running game.

Despite the high yardage allowed, the defense provided crucial moments when the outcome was in jeopardy. They forced a pick and a turnover on downs during the final drive. These stops gave the offense the necessary possession to execute the game-winning drive. The defensive effort was essential in keeping the Bears within striking distance until the final minutes.

Offensive Line and Backfield Support Issues

The Chicago Bears offensive line struggled to protect the quarterback throughout the contest. Williams displayed visible frustration on the sideline due to the lack of consistent pass protection. The pressure allowed the Lions defensive line to disrupt passing lanes and force hurried throws. This lack of stability contributed to the Bears falling behind multiple times.

Blitz pickup by the running backs also proved inconsistent during the game. This issue compounded the difficulties faced by the quarterback. The offensive unit had to overcome these structural challenges to execute the late-game comeback. The performance highlighted areas needing improvement for the remainder of the season.

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Loveland Injury and Roster Concerns for Tight End

Bears tight end Colston Loveland suffered a knee injury that required him to be carted off the field. He was seen in tears, indicating a potentially significant long-term issue. This loss is critical for a team that already lacks depth at the position. Cole Kmet is out for the season, leaving the roster vulnerable.

Sam Roush and Stephen Carlson are the only healthy tight ends on the active roster. Qadir Ismail remains on the practice squad but offers limited experience. The team now relies on this small group to support the passing game. The loss of Loveland adds pressure on the remaining players to step up immediately.